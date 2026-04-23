2026 Illinois Sales Tax Calculator & Rates

6.25% - 11%
Illinois combined sales tax rate for 2026
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Illinois6.25%
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Local rate range0%–4.75%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate6.25% - 11%
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