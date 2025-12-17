Illinois imposes different sales and use tax reporting requirements on destination-based sales and origin-based sales. The reporting obligations have changed since Illinois began taxing remote sales, but they remain lopsided.

Prior to January 1, 2025, remote retailers collected state and local retailers’ use tax based on the destination address, reported all sales on a Form ST-1, and reported the location codes for all destination-based sales on a Form ST-2, Multiple Site Form. Retailers maintaining a place of business in Illinois remitted retailers’ occupation tax (aka sales tax) based on the origin address for sales sourced inside of Illinois and reported all sales on a Form ST-1; they did not file a Form ST-2. Retailers maintaining a place of business in Illinois making sales of tangible personal property from outside the state would collect and remit use tax.

As of January 1, 2025:

Remote retailers collect destination-based Illinois retailers’ occupation tax, report all sales on a Form ST-1, and report the location codes for destination-based sales on a Form ST-2, Multiple Site Form. They must register a tax site for each new jurisdiction where they make destination-based sales. The Illinois Department of Revenue provides detailed guidance on how to determine destination-based sales and use tax rates and report destination-based sales.

Retailers maintaining a place of business in Illinois that ship goods from outside the state (aka out-of-state sellers) collect destination-based retailers’ occupation tax on those transactions, report all sales on a Form ST-1, and report the location codes for destination-based sales on a Form ST-2, Multiple Site Form. They must register a tax site for each new jurisdiction where they make destination-based sales.

Illinois retailers making origin-based sales collect retailers’ occupation tax based on the origin address for those transactions and report those sales on a Form ST-1. So long as they do not make destination-based sales, they do not need to file a Form ST-2 or register a new tax site for destination-based sales.

As you can see, the reporting requirements for destination-based sales are more complex than for origin-based sales. In fact, according to Diane Yetter, founder of Sales Tax Institute, instead of reducing the sales tax burden on remote sellers, Illinois might be winning for making it the most burdensome.

“There are now three classifications of sellers, with different requirements for each,” says Yetter, “which makes sales tax compliance significantly more complicated and time-consuming for retailers shipping goods from outside of Illinois than for in-state businesses shipping from within the state.”

Yetter explains, “For out-of-state and remote sales, the retailer is required to figure out which jurisdictions a certain address lies in, then they need to look up the Illinois ‘location code’ for each jurisdiction. Once they have the location code, they’re required to consolidate all sales that are in the same location code. Then they need to complete Form ST-2 detailing all the locations and associated sales. The effort to file all the locations on the ST-2 is significant. And if the seller makes a mistake and isn’t aware of the local taxes, they will be assessed a flat 15% tax rate — higher than any single rate that exists in the state.”