Tajikistan VAT of foreign digital services Jan 2021
- Dec 20, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The Republic of Tajikistan will impose 18% VAT on supplies by non-resident providers of digital services from 1 January 2021. This includes marketplaces or local platforms acting as the agent of the provider – they will be responsible for VAT collections.
