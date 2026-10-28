Linking an invoice, estimate, vendor bill, or expense to a QBO project tells Avalara which job the transaction belongs to. That link drives both the use tax accuracy on the AP side and exemption certificate matching on the AR side.
Calculated sales tax and accrued use tax both flow into Avalara Returns automatically. From there, filing happens through the Avalara portal, either by the contractor or by Avalara directly for customers on a Managed Returns subscription, rather than inside QuickBooks itself.
Not in this release. Exemptions apply at the project level today.
Not yet. This release covers QuickBooks Online only.
AvaTax and AvaTax for Accounts Payable are required for sales and use tax calculation. ECM Pro or ECM Premium is required to enable the Job field for project-level exemption certificates. Avalara Returns is suggested for filing and remittance.