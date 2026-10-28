A contractor running three jobs in three states has three different tax pictures to manage, and QuickBooks Online only handles part of it. It calculates sales tax on what a customer owes, but it has no way to catch use tax on what a vendor undercharged and no way to tell an exempt project apart from a fully taxable build for the same customer. Those two gaps have meant spreadsheets, manual checks, and real audit exposure for contractors running on QBO.

Avalara for Construction on QuickBooks Online closes these gaps, directly inside the QuickBooks account a contractor already uses, without asking anyone to learn a new system.