What makes a business a volunteer seller

A business generally qualifies as a volunteer seller in a Streamlined Sales Tax state if it meets specific criteria. To qualify, your business must not have a physical location in that state for more than 30 days.

Your business must have less than $50,000 in payroll or fixed property located within that state. Finally, less than 25% of your total U.S. property or payroll can be located in that state. Your business can be a nonvolunteer in your home state but still qualify as a volunteer in 20 or more other states.

Remote employee payroll boundaries

A business must maintain less than $50,000 in payroll within an SST state to qualify as a volunteer. This threshold means hiring a single full-time out-of-state remote worker can disqualify you in that specific state. Your accounting team must track where your remote employees reside to protect your state-funded volunteer status.

Inventory storage traps

Storing inventory in a third-party fulfillment warehouse for more than 30 days creates physical presence nexus. This physical footprint disqualifies your business from volunteer status in that state, regardless of your sales volume. Therefore, ecommerce sellers using marketplace distribution networks must closely monitor where third-party platforms store their products.