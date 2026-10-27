Your business generally qualifies if you do not have a physical location or payroll in that specific state. You must also meet the state’s limits regarding payroll and fixed property.
There are 24 member states that officially participate in the Streamlined Sales Tax program across the country. Pennsylvania is not an official member, but it operates a similar state-funded program through Certified Service Providers.
Yes, the program is state funded because participating states compensate Certified Service Providers directly on your behalf. Qualifying volunteer sellers do not pay for transaction tax calculations, return preparation, or monthly return filing.
No, native QuickBooks automatically calculates sales tax but does not prepare or file monthly state returns. You must use a specialized service like Avalara Returns to automate your tax filing and payment processes.
Under the program, Avalara acts as your first line of defense and coordinates directly with state auditors on calculation-related notices.