The vendor certificate chase: Why it costs more than you think, and how to stop it

Vendor exemption certificates often don’t get attention until something forces the issue, such as a new state registration, a vendor that starts charging tax, or an audit that requires documentation on short notice.

By that point, the cost is no longer just the missing form. It includes staff time spent reconstructing records, credits and rebills after tax was already paid, and repeated back-and-forth with vendors.

Spreadsheets and shared folders may work for a small vendor list. They become harder to manage when teams need to track certificate types, expiration dates, and state-specific requirements across a growing number of vendors. If a certificate lapses without anyone noticing, the vendor may start charging tax again.

The financial exposure continues to grow. If an auditor finds a missing or invalid certificate in a sample, that issue may be applied across the full audit period, turning one gap into a larger assessment. If a vendor is audited and cannot produce a valid certificate from your business, the vendor may also seek to recover the assessed amount from you.

This is not an isolated issue. In an Avalara and Hanover Research survey of nearly 400 tax and finance professionals, 54% of businesses surveyed said they manage exemption certificates entirely or mostly manually, and 49% described their team as efficient at it.