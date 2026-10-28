The vendor certificate chase: Why it costs more than you think, and how to stop it

Vendor exemption management covers the certificates your business sends to vendors to make tax-exempt purchases, such as manufacturing equipment. Customer exemption certificate management covers the certificates your customers send to you to buy from your business tax-free. Many manufacturers and distributors need both.
Manufacturers and distributors often make a high volume of exempt purchases across many vendors and states. That can include raw materials, components, equipment, and inventory for resale. Without a more automated process, keeping certificates current and correctly delivered becomes harder to manage as vendor counts and nexus footprints grow.
In most cases, the vendor will default to charging sales tax on the purchase. Recovering that tax after the fact can take time, paperwork, and follow-up, and in some cases the amount is never recovered.
Automation removes the manual steps around the certificate, not just the certificate itself: tracking which vendors need which forms, flagging expirations before they lapse, storing everything in a place your team can search, and routing approvals when a purchase needs a second look before a certificate goes out.
Yes. Vendor Exemption Management integrates with ERP, procurement, and accounts payable systems, so certificate creation and tracking happen as part of your existing purchasing workflow rather than as a separate manual process.