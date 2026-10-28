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Oct 28, 2026

The vendor certificate chase: Why it costs more than you think, and how to stop it

Tanmay Vankalas

For manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and resellers, buying tax-exempt should be straightforward. But when a vendor doesn’t have the right exemption certificate on file, orders can stall, sales tax can be charged unnecessarily, and teams are left chasing paperwork instead of moving purchases forward.

 

What starts as a routine administrative task becomes harder to manage as the business grows. More vendors, more entities, and more state-specific rules create more opportunities for delays, rework, and avoidable tax exposure.

 

Avalara Vendor Exemption Management helps bring structure to that process by automating certificate creation, delivery, and tracking. Instead of managing vendor certificates as a separate manual task, businesses can make them part of a more consistent purchasing workflow.

Key takeaways

  • Manufacturers, distributors, and resellers that buy tax-free from vendors are responsible for proving that exemption, not the vendor. If the paperwork isn’t on file, the business pays the tax, the penalty, or both.

  • Vendor Exemption Management automates the creation, delivery, and tracking of outgoing exemption certificates so purchases clear the first time.

  • Vendor Exemption Management connects to the ERP, procurement, and AP systems businesses already use, so certificate management becomes part of the purchasing workflow instead of a side project.

The challenge goes beyond the certificate

Each state has its own exemption forms, qualification rules, and expiration timelines. A resale certificate that works in one state may not satisfy requirements in another. Drop-ship arrangements add another layer of complexity, sometimes requiring a valid certificate in a state where the business has never shipped before, simply to keep an order moving.

 

Manufacturers and distributors feel this challenge more than most because exempt purchasing is constant, not occasional. Raw materials, equipment, and components for resale make up a meaningful share of what these businesses buy, and much of it shouldn’t be taxed in the first place. When the certificate is missing, outdated, or incorrect, the vendor often charges tax anyway. That can lead to:

 

  • Orders being delayed while paperwork is sorted out

  • AP teams managing credits and rebills after the fact, taking time away from higher-value work

  • Tax being paid upfront and recovered later, if it is caught at all

  • No single current record of which vendors have which certificates, leaving teams without a clear view of coverage

Why the impact is bigger than it looks

Vendor exemption certificates often don’t get attention until something forces the issue, such as a new state registration, a vendor that starts charging tax, or an audit that requires documentation on short notice.

 

By that point, the cost is no longer just the missing form. It includes staff time spent reconstructing records, credits and rebills after tax was already paid, and repeated back-and-forth with vendors.

 

Spreadsheets and shared folders may work for a small vendor list. They become harder to manage when teams need to track certificate types, expiration dates, and state-specific requirements across a growing number of vendors. If a certificate lapses without anyone noticing, the vendor may start charging tax again.

 

The financial exposure continues to grow. If an auditor finds a missing or invalid certificate in a sample, that issue may be applied across the full audit period, turning one gap into a larger assessment. If a vendor is audited and cannot produce a valid certificate from your business, the vendor may also seek to recover the assessed amount from you.

 

This is not an isolated issue. In an Avalara and Hanover Research survey of nearly 400 tax and finance professionals, 54% of businesses surveyed said they manage exemption certificates entirely or mostly manually, and 49% described their team as efficient at it.

What a more scalable process looks like

A better process reduces manual work without slowing purchasing. Avalara Vendor Exemption Management helps businesses create, send, track, and manage vendor exemption certificates as part of the purchasing workflow rather than outside it.

 

  • Create and send certificates faster. Generate the correct state-specific certificate and deliver it electronically by secure download, email, fax, or directly through Vendor Exemption Management.

  • Manage vendor lists at scale. Bulk upload vendor information and process certificates for large groups when onboarding new vendors or expanding into new states.

  • Keep records centralized. Store outgoing certificates in one place and track expiration dates automatically, so teams can see vendor coverage without digging through folders.

  • Add controls where needed. Use approval workflows and gateway questions to confirm a certificate is appropriate before it is sent. Certificate packages also make it easier to send multiple documents in one step.

  • Fit certificate management into purchasing. Vendor Exemption Management connects with ERP, procurement, and AP systems so certificate management happens alongside the purchase order, not as a separate manual task.

 

For businesses that both buy and sell exempt, Avalara’s broader exemption certificate platform covers both sides of the transaction. Vendor Exemption Management handles certificates sent to vendors, while Avalara Exemption Certificate Management handles certificates collected from customers. That allows businesses to manage both from the same platform instead of stitching together separate tools.

What changes with Avalara Vendor Exemption Management

When vendor certificate management is automated, teams spend less time chasing paperwork and more time keeping purchases moving. Missing or outdated certificates are easier to catch, vendors are less likely to charge tax by default, and teams have a clearer record of what is on file and what needs attention.

 

That is the operational value Avalara Vendor Exemption Management is built to deliver. Vendor Exemption Management is an efficient way to create, store, send, and track exemption certificates, reduce errors and manual work, improve vendor collaboration, and fit certificate management into ERP, procurement, and AP workflows.

 

If vendor exemption certificates are still living in a shared drive, an inbox, or a spreadsheet maintained alongside other tasks, that is often a sign the process has outgrown manual tracking. See how Avalara Vendor Exemption Management helps businesses create accurate and compliant vendor exemption certificates and make them part of a more controlled purchasing workflow.

FAQ

Vendor exemption management covers the certificates your business sends to vendors to make tax-exempt purchases, such as manufacturing equipment. Customer exemption certificate management covers the certificates your customers send to you to buy from your business tax-free. Many manufacturers and distributors need both.

Manufacturers and distributors often make a high volume of exempt purchases across many vendors and states. That can include raw materials, components, equipment, and inventory for resale. Without a more automated process, keeping certificates current and correctly delivered becomes harder to manage as vendor counts and nexus footprints grow.

In most cases, the vendor will default to charging sales tax on the purchase. Recovering that tax after the fact can take time, paperwork, and follow-up, and in some cases the amount is never recovered.

Automation removes the manual steps around the certificate, not just the certificate itself: tracking which vendors need which forms, flagging expirations before they lapse, storing everything in a place your team can search, and routing approvals when a purchase needs a second look before a certificate goes out.

Yes. Vendor Exemption Management integrates with ERP, procurement, and accounts payable systems, so certificate creation and tracking happen as part of your existing purchasing workflow rather than as a separate manual process.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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