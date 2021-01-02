EU-UK Brexit preferential tariffs and rules of origin

The EU and UK have agreed a regime of nil or preferential customs duties (tariffs) for goods that comply with the 'rules of origin' from 1 January 2021 in their Trade and Cooperation Agreement. This means most goods imported between EU and UK are nil rated for customs duties. The goods must largely originate from the respective countries (rules of origin). Proof of the origin and claims in customs declarations must be made to support this. Importers must be also able to properly classify goods with UK and EU commodity codes. Failure to comply with this will mean EU or UK import tariffs will still apply.

You can sign-up for our free 12 Jan 2021 'Brexit: the morning after' webinar with the leading speakers on trade, customs and VAT to understand what the new trade deal means now that Brexit is 'done.