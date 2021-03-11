The UK government has announced today that it is extending the existing post-Brexit import customs declarations deferment from 1 July 2021 until 1 January 2022. The government outlined a revised timetable for the introduction of controls, including the option to defer import declarations until 1 Jan 2022. Safety and Security Declarations are also postponed until 1 January 2022. There will also be no physical checks of SPS products until 2022. For low risk live animal and plants, there will be no checks at borders until 1 March 2022.

Pre-notifications on animal-based products is postponed until 1 October 2021. These were scheduled to start on 1 April 2021.