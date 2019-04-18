Automated sales tax compliance for WooCommerce
Integrate Avalara AvaTax with WooCommerce for more accurate sales tax calculations based on rates and rules using geolocation mapping.
Video: Learn how integrating Avalara with WooCommerce can help simplify sales tax compliance.
Save time by automating sales tax from your WooCommerce online store
1.
Our integration enables you to send transaction data between WooCommerce and Avalara to calculate sales tax, VAT, and cross-border taxes, assign item classifications, and manage exemptions.
2.
Get started by purchasing a tiered AvaTax for WooCommerce plan to calculate sales tax. Then download and install the AvaTax extension.
3.
Configure and set up AvaTax to your unique tax profile and business requirements.
4.
Get in touch with us to complete your sales tax compliance needs — from registration to returns filing, and more, and learn which solutions can be managed directly from your WooCommerce app.
Avalara for WooCommerce supports US sales tax and VAT calculations.
Visit the Avalara Knowledge Center to learn more about setting up this integration.
“[Avalara] took less than a week to get up and running and has really been squeaky clean. Avalara is one of the very few pieces of our tech stack we don’t even have to think about. Out of sight, out of mind is a good thing.”
—Steven Sashen
CEO, Xero Shoes
WooCommerce and AvaTax user
Benefits
Get started with ease
Connect your WooCommerce store with Avalara in just a few steps.
Sell in more places
AvaTax fuels business growth by providing calculations for the 13,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions.
Connect to your business systems
Avalara offers 1,200+ signed partner integrations so you can connect to your other ecommerce and POS platforms, accounting systems, and ERPs in addition to WooCommerce.
Save time with automation
Rates and rules change frequently, making it hard to keep up. Connect to AvaTax and leave sales tax to us.
Avalara solutions
Frequently asked questions
Avalara for WooCommerce covers transaction tax types, like sales, VAT, and cross-border.
- Download the AvaTax extension from the Woo Marketplace
- Purchase an AvaTax plan online or contact Avalara to get an AvaTax account
- Log in to your AvaTax account to get your account number and license key
- Input your account number and license key within your WooCommerce settings
- Set up and save your tax codes and settings for your store. For more information, see here.
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. It can also calculate tax on international transactions. Avalara offers additional solutions to prepare and file your returns and easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, which all integrate seamlessly with AvaTax.
Recommended resources
Connect with Avalara
Transform how your business handles sales tax compliance. Talk to us to find the right solutions for you.
