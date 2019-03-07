Automated sales tax compliance for Adobe Commerce
Simplify the process from calculation to filing and remittance with the Avalara integration for Adobe Commerce.
Video: See how Avalara integrates with Adobe Commerce to manage tax compliance.
Save time by automating sales tax from your Adobe Commerce store
Send transaction data between Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source and Avalara to help calculate sales tax, VAT, and GST, manage exemptions, and file returns.
Configure the integration based on your unique tax profile and business requirements.
Verify addresses and formats across more than 13,000 U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions.
Calculate customs duties and import taxes at the point of sale and collect them at checkout.
Avalara for Adobe Commerce supports sales tax, VAT, and GST calculations.
Visit the Avalara Knowledge Center to learn more about setting up this integration.
“I’m very impressed with Avalara, and with the Avalara team. Everything runs very smoothly. I don’t even have to think about it.”
— Jean Treimanis
JL Marine Systems
Adobe Commerce and AvaTax user
Benefits
Sell in more places
Avalara AvaTax fuels business growth, providing calculations for 13,000+ U.S. tax jurisdictions, and enables you to sell internationally.
Connect to your business systems
Avalara offers 1,200+ signed partner integrations so you can connect to other ecommerce and POS platforms, accounting systems, and ERPs, in addition to Adobe Commerce.
Save time with automation
Rates and rules change frequently, making it hard to keep up. Integrate with Avalara and leave sales tax to us.
Provide a better customer experience
Charging incorrect tax rates can cause customer frustration and negative reviews. Automate with Avalara for improved accuracy and confidence.
Avalara solutions
Frequently asked questions
Avalara integrates with Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source.
Avalara integrates with Magento 1, but we no longer support the integration.
Avalara for Adobe Commerce covers transaction taxes, like sales tax, VAT, GST, and customs duties. We also have an Adobe Commerce integration that covers excise tax. Get in touch with us to learn more about Adobe Commerce for Tobacco.
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address. It accounts for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and product taxability. AvaTax can also calculate tax on international transactions, both B2B and B2C. Avalara offers additional solutions to prepare and file your returns and easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, which all integrate seamlessly with AvaTax. Avalara for Adobe Commerce is one of the only tax providers in Adobe’s marketplace with exemption certificate management supported in the connector.
Recommended resources
Connect with Avalara
Transform how your business handles sales tax compliance. Talk to us to find the right solutions for you.
