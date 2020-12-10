Company overview

Preferred Long Distance (PLD) was established in 1995, making it one of the oldest telecommunications carrier resellers in the business. PLD offers long-distance, voice over IP (VoIP), and advanced wireless technology to small businesses that require enterprise-grade features and functions.

Tax challenges

With customers from Florida to California, PLD is obligated to collect a multitude of taxes, surcharges, and fees at the federal, state, and local levels. “Each jurisdiction has its own complex tax computations,” says CEO Jerry Nussbaum. Disparate filing deadlines add to the complexity. Jerry explains, “Some are monthly, some are quarterly, some are semiannual … it’s a lot to keep up with.” This combination of tax transaction volume and complexity creates a huge burden for PLD. As a former certified public accountant, Jerry knew when he founded PLD he didn’t want to carry that burden himself. “I wanted to behave like a telecommunications company, not like an accounting firm,” he says.

Why Avalara?