With the start of a new year, it’s important to make sure you’ve considered every gap or potential risk in your tax processes and systems. However, what you don’t know you just don’t know. Whether it’s a crucial lack in technology, the launch of a new product or service, or gaps in organizational tax knowledge, there are a few typical problematic hot spots. These all have the potential to be costly, but if caught early can be eliminated.

This webinar will help you create an easy checklist to make sure you have everything in order for 2022 and provide tips on what to do if you need help. It’s ideal for companies of all sizes, as well as all industries that might provide voice, streaming, IoT, wireless, or data services. Even if you’re a tax industry veteran, it’s a great refresher for you or your team.



Join communications tax experts Toby Bargar and Mike Weller as they discuss:

Common business triggers for communications tax problems

Typical tax and regulatory hot spots and why they are so challenging

Best practices to help your tax processes and systems

Tips to build your comprehensive checklist, including any software requirements