Communications tax essentials: Make your 2022 list
Start the new year ready for communications tax compliance
WHEN
On demand
DURATION
1 hour
COST
Nothing
Get your communications tax housekeeping in order for 2022
With the start of a new year, it’s important to make sure you’ve considered every gap or potential risk in your tax processes and systems. However, what you don’t know you just don’t know. Whether it’s a crucial lack in technology, the launch of a new product or service, or gaps in organizational tax knowledge, there are a few typical problematic hot spots. These all have the potential to be costly, but if caught early can be eliminated.
This webinar will help you create an easy checklist to make sure you have everything in order for 2022 and provide tips on what to do if you need help. It’s ideal for companies of all sizes, as well as all industries that might provide voice, streaming, IoT, wireless, or data services. Even if you’re a tax industry veteran, it’s a great refresher for you or your team.
Join communications tax experts Toby Bargar and Mike Weller as they discuss:
- Common business triggers for communications tax problems
- Typical tax and regulatory hot spots and why they are so challenging
- Best practices to help your tax processes and systems
- Tips to build your comprehensive checklist, including any software requirements
Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speakers
Toby Bargar
Senior Tax Consultant, Avalara
Toby is an attorney and senior tax consultant on the Communications team at Avalara. He regularly speaks about and advises customers on complex transaction tax issues, particularly in the field of communications tax and regulatory surcharges.
Mike Weller
Senior Manager of Tax Compliance, Avalara
Mike is a certified public accountant and senior manager of tax compliance on the Communications team at Avalara. Prior to joining Avalara, Mike was employed at Sprint-Nextel, Informix Software, PwC, and a self-owned consulting company where he advised small and midsize businesses on accounting, billing, customer relations, and payroll systems.