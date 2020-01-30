Getting streaming media tax right

Taxing streaming video, and even audio, can be surprisingly complicated. Companies can be surprised that special communications taxes are required. These are not limited to just movies and TV – work from home applications, fitness applications, and even religious organizations can be impacted.  There are many nuances, from product bundles to certificate management. Many jurisdictions require these more complex communications taxes in addition to sales tax, and that list of jurisdictions is growing fast. It is critical to not only understand these complexities, but also keep track of them in more than 12,000 taxing jurisdictions.

If your organization offers streaming subscriptions or even pay as you go content, this video will help you understand why taxes are so difficult and what you can do to help minimize your risk. 

