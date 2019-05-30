Tech or connectivity may mean tax

If you sell anything that can be described as XaaS, hosting, internet connectivity, hardware with a telecom service, or a device or service that utilizes a sensor, there’s a chance you may be responsible for communications tax. This includes a big slice of 5G-powered IoT. The fastest growing areas with communications tax responsibility are B2B applications in automotive, agriculture, and manufacturing. It’s always best to ask an expert to make sure you’re compliant, especially since this area will likely see future legislative and regulatory changes.