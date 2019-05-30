Voice demand is in flux

Demand for voice service continues to trend to VoIP. It’s likely 5G adoption will only increase consumer appetite for these more data intensive needs. Understanding when voice is communications taxable is very important since it can be taxed at an extremely high rate. Making sure your systems are configured for accurate records, reporting, and billing is critical, particularly since bundle prices change regularly. Understanding best practices to maintain compliance can be challenging; doing so while remaining competitive is even more difficult.