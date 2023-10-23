This whitepaper covers how inadequate processes for managing exempt customers and exemption certificates impact business. It also introduces best practices for properly managing exemption certificates, creating a positive customer experience through ease of purchase, and automated collection through digital channels.

Document management is complex, with variations in tax jurisdictions across the country. But a poor process for handling exemptions can be a source of frustration, reducing customer retention and company profits. Improperly collecting and managing exemption data by employees or within internal systems can have huge consequences downstream. Mismanagement leads to inaccurate billings, employees spending valuable time fixing errors, order delays, huge audit assessments, and other liabilities. Even more troublesome is not collecting the proper documentation at all.

We all know that happy customers are likelier to become loyal customers. It’s why businesses strive to deliver great customer service — a philosophy that extends to the purchase process itself. Exemption certificate management is an often overlooked part of that process, but can have a huge impact on the satisfaction of tax exempt customers.

Document management is a frequently overlooked area of business that can damage or enhance the customer’s opinion of a company. The right processes can create a smooth buying experience; the wrong ones can create barriers to purchasing, and may incur significant hidden costs.

While customer service initiatives are often engaging topics for business leaders, improving exemption management is usually met with less enthusiasm. The perceived disconnect between sales, service, and profitability and the dry world of sales tax compliance is wide, but the two are more closely aligned than one may expect.

For a practical example, consider an auto parts dealer supplementing their on-hand stock. If they have to pay the tax on their order, then wait for a credit or work with customer service for a rebate, they’re investing funds and time to recoup taxes they shouldn’t have had to pay in the first place. At best, they become an annoyed customer. At worst, they abandon their cart altogether and take their business to a competitor with a built-in tax exemption process.

For many companies the percentage of gross revenue that comes from exempt sales can be significant. Between sales to schools, government agencies, and religious institutions, the numbers are staggering. Even without selling directly to exempt consumers, there are exempt sales to resellers, manufacturers, the agricultural industry, and much more.



The ability to easily handle exempt sales can expand markets and help create new business partnerships as well. For instance, businesses looking to create new drop shipping relationships are more likely to consider a shipper that can smoothly handle exempt sales. Especially with the increase in scrutiny by states imposing marketplace or economic nexus laws.

