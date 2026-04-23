2026 Virginia Sales Tax Calculator & Rates

5.3% - 8%
Virginia combined sales tax rate for 2026
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Virginia4.3%
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Mandatory local rate1%
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Local rate range0%–2.7%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate5.3% - 8%
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