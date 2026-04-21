2026 Nebraska Sales Tax Calculator & Rates

5.5% - 7.5%
Nebraska combined sales tax rate for 2026
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Nebraska5.5%
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Local rate range0%–2%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate5.5% - 7.5%
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- Adams
- Antelope
- Banner
- Blaine
- Boone
- Box Butte
- Boyd
- Brown
- Buffalo
- Butler
- Cass
- Cedar
- Chase
- Cherry
- Cheyenne
- Clay
- Colfax
- Cuming
- Custer
- Dakota
- Dawes
- Dawson
- Deuel
- Dixon
- Dodge
- Douglas
- Dundy
- Fillmore
- Franklin
- Frontier
- Gage
- Garden
- Garfield
- Grant
- Greeley
- Hall
- Hamilton
- Harlan
- Hayes
- Hitchcock
- Holt
- Hooker
- Howard
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Kearney
- Keith
- Keya Paha
- Kimball
- Knox
- Lancaster
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Loup
- Madison
- Mcpherson
- Nance
- Nemaha
- Otoe
- Pawnee
- Perkins
- Phelps
- Pierce
- Platte
- Polk
- Red Willow
- Richardson
- Rock
- Saline
- Sarpy
- Saunders
- Scotts Bluff
- Seward
- Sheridan
- Sherman
- Sioux
- Stanton
- Thayer
- Thomas
- Thurston
- Valley
- Washington
- Wayne
- Webster
- Wheeler
- York