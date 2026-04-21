2026 Tennessee Sales Tax Calculator & Rates

7% - 10%
Tennessee combined sales tax rate for 2026
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Tennessee7%
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Local rate range0%–3%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate7% - 10%
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- Bartlett
- Brentwood
- Bristol
- Chattanooga
- Clarksville
- Cleveland
- Collierville
- Columbia
- Cookeville
- East Ridge
- Franklin
- Gallatin
- Germantown
- Hendersonville
- Jackson
- Johnson City
- Kingsport
- Knoxville
- La Vergne
- Lebanon
- Maryville
- Memphis
- Morristown
- Mount Juliet
- Murfreesboro
- Nashville
- Oak Ridge
- Smyrna
- Spring Hill
- Anderson
- Bedford
- Benton
- Blount
- Bradley
- Campbell
- Carroll
- Carter
- Cheatham
- Chester
- Clay
- Coffee
- Cumberland
- Davidson
- Decatur
- Dekalb
- Dickson
- Fayette
- Franklin
- Gibson
- Giles
- Greene
- Grundy
- Hamblen
- Hamilton
- Hancock
- Hardin
- Hawkins
- Haywood
- Henderson
- Henry
- Hickman
- Houston
- Humphreys
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Knox
- Lake
- Lauderdale
- Lawrence
- Lewis
- Lincoln
- Loudon
- Macon
- Madison
- Marion
- Marshall
- Maury
- Mcminn
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Moore
- Morgan
- Obion
- Perry
- Pickett
- Polk
- Putnam
- Roane
- Robertson
- Rutherford
- Scott
- Sequatchie
- Sevier
- Shelby
- Smith
- Stewart
- Sullivan
- Sumner
- Tipton
- Unicoi
- Union
- Van Buren
- Warren
- Washington
- Wayne
- Weakley
- White
- Williamson
- Wilson