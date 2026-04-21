The need to collect sales tax in Georgia is predicated on having a significant connection with the state. This is a concept known as nexus. Nexus is a Latin word that means "to bind or tie," and it’s the deciding factor for whether the state has the legal authority to require your business to collect, file, and remit sales tax.

Nexus triggers

Sales tax nexus in all states used to be limited to physical presence: A state could require a business to register and collect and remit sales tax only if it had a physical presence in the state, such as employees or an office, retail store, or warehouse.

In June 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States overruled the physical presence rule with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. States are now free to tax businesses based on their economic and virtual connections to the state, or economic nexus.

While physical presence still triggers a sales tax collection obligation in Georgia, it’s now possible for out-of-state sellers to have sales tax nexus with Georgia.

Out-of-state sellers

Out-of-state sellers with no physical presence in a state may establish sales tax nexus in the following ways:

Affiliate nexus : Having ties to businesses or affiliates in Georgia. This includes, but isn’t limited to, the design and development of tangible personal property (goods) sold by the remote retailer, or solicitation of sales of goods on behalf of the retailer. Nexus is presumed when an out-of-state vendor with a related member in Georgia engages in any of the following activities:

Selling the same or a similar line of products as the out-of-state vendor under the same or similar name

Using the same or similar trademark, service mark, or trade names as the out-of-state vendor

Maintaining or utilizing an office, distribution center, salesroom, warehouse, or other place of business (owned by the vendor or any other person other than a common carrier acting in its capacity as such)

Assembling, delivering, installing, or providing maintenance services for the out-of-state vendor’s Georgia customers

Facilitating the out-of-state vendor’s delivery of property to Georgia customers (allowing products to be picked up at their place of business)

Conducting any other activities in Georgia that are significantly associated with the out-of-state vendor’s establishment or maintenance of a Georgia market

Click-through nexus : Having an agreement to reward a person(s) in the state for directly or indirectly referring potential purchasers of goods through an internet link, website, or otherwise, and:

Vendors have earned more than $50,000 of cumulative gross receipts from in-state referrals (in exchange for a consideration) during the preceding 12-month period

Economic nexus : Having a certain amount of economic activity in the state. For sales made on and after March 2019, a remote seller must register with the state then collect and remit Georgia sales tax if the remote seller meets either of the following criteria (the economic thresholds):



Gross revenue exceeding $250,000 (gross revenue exceeding $100,000 as of January 1,2020); or

200 separate retail transactions in the previous calendar year.

Marketplace sales : Making sales through a marketplace. Effective April 1, 2020, marketplace facilitators with taxable retail sales of $100,000 or more in aggregate in the state in the current or previous calendar year are required to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of marketplace sellers in Georgia.

Inventory in the state : Storing property for sale in the state. This includes merchandise owned by Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) merchants and stored in Georgia in a warehouse owned or operated by Amazon.

Trade shows : Even when nexus is not otherwise established, out-of-state vendors must apply sales tax to any orders taken or sales made during convention or trade show activities (using form FS-32 Miscellaneous Events for remittance).

If you have sales tax nexus in Georgia, you’re required to register with the DOR and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax to the state.

For more information, see O.C.G.A. § 48-8-2 and O.C.G.A. § 48-8-59; Section 6-1 of House Bill 386 (2012); HB 276, and the Georgia Department of Revenue Out-of-State Sellers page.

Non-collecting seller use tax reporting

The Georgia Department of Revenue requires non-collecting sellers to notify customers about their potential use tax liability, provide customers with an annual purchase summary, and provide the state with a customer information report. The precise nature of these requirements varies from state to state; for more state-specific information, see Georgia House Bill 61 (2018).

As of January 1, 2020, non-collecting seller use tax reporting is eliminated in Georgia. For more information, see House Bill 182.

Trailing nexus

Sales tax nexus can linger even after a retailer ceases the activities that caused it to be “engaged in business” in the state. This is known as trailing nexus. As of May 2019, Georgia does not have an explicitly defined trailing nexus policy.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)

If you’re an active Amazon seller and you use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), you need to know where your inventory is stored and if its presence in a state will trigger nexus. FBA sellers can also download an Inventory Event Detail Report from Amazon Seller Central to identify inventory stored in Georgia.

If you sell taxable goods to Georgia residents and have inventory stored in the state, you likely have nexus and an obligation to collect and remit tax. To begin to understand your unique nexus obligations, check out our free economic nexus tool or consult with a trusted tax advisor.

Sourcing sales tax in Georgia: which rate to collect

In some states, sales tax rates, rules, and regulations are based on the location of the seller and the origin of the sale (origin-based sourcing). In others, sales tax is based on the location of the buyer and the destination of the sale (destination-based sourcing).



Georgia is a destination-based state. This means you’re responsible for applying the sales tax rate determined by the ship-to address on all taxable sales.