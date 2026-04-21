2026 Georgia Sales Tax Calculator & Rates

4% - 9%
Georgia combined sales tax rate for 2026
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Georgia4%
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Local rate range0%–5%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate4% - 9%
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- Appling
- Atkinson
- Baker
- Baldwin
- Banks
- Barrow
- Bartow
- Ben Hill
- Berrien
- Bibb
- Bleckley
- Brantley
- Brooks
- Bryan
- Bulloch
- Burke
- Butts
- Calhoun
- Camden
- Candler
- Carroll
- Catoosa
- Chatham
- Cherokee
- Clarke
- Clay
- Clayton
- Cobb
- Coffee
- Colquitt
- Columbia
- Cook
- Coweta
- Crawford
- Dawson
- Decatur
- Dekalb
- Dodge
- Dooly
- Dougherty
- Douglas
- Early
- Effingham
- Elbert
- Emanuel
- Fayette
- Floyd
- Forsyth
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Gilmer
- Glynn
- Gordon
- Grady
- Greene
- Gwinnett
- Habersham
- Hall
- Hancock
- Haralson
- Harris
- Hart
- Henry
- Houston
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Jones
- Lamar
- Laurens
- Lee
- Liberty
- Lincoln
- Lowndes
- Lumpkin
- Macon
- Madison
- Marion
- Meriwether
- Miller
- Mitchell
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Murray
- Muscogee
- Newton
- Oconee
- Oglethorpe
- Paulding
- Peach
- Pickens
- Pierce
- Pike
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Randolph
- Richmond
- Rockdale
- Schley
- Screven
- Seminole
- Spalding
- Stephens
- Stewart
- Sumter
- Talbot
- Tattnall
- Taylor
- Thomas
- Tift
- Toombs
- Troup
- Turner
- Twiggs
- Union
- Walker
- Walton
- Ware
- Warren
- Washington
- Wayne
- Webster
- Wheeler
- White
- Whitfield
- Wilkes
- Worth