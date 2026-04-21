2026 Arkansas Sales Tax Calculator & Rates

6.5% - 11.5%
Arkansas combined sales tax rate for 2026
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Arkansas6.5%
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Local rate range0%–5%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate6.5% - 11.5%
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- Bella Vista
- Benton
- Bentonville
- Blytheville
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Conway
- El Dorado
- Fayetteville
- Fort Smith
- Harrison
- Hot Springs
- Hot Springs Village
- Jacksonville
- Jonesboro
- Little Rock
- Maumelle
- North Little Rock
- Paragould
- Pine Bluff
- Rogers
- Russellville
- Searcy
- Sherwood
- Siloam Springs
- Springdale
- Texarkana
- Van Buren
- West Memphis
- Ashley
- Baxter
- Benton
- Boone
- Bradley
- Calhoun
- Carroll
- Clark
- Clay
- Cleburne
- Cleveland
- Columbia
- Craighead
- Crawford
- Crittenden
- Dallas
- Faulkner
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Garland
- Grant
- Greene
- Howard
- Izard
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Lafayette
- Lawrence
- Lee
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Lonoke
- Madison
- Marion
- Miller
- Mississippi
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Nevada
- Newton
- Perry
- Phillips
- Pike
- Poinsett
- Polk
- Pope
- Pulaski
- Randolph
- Saline
- Scott
- Searcy
- Sebastian
- Sevier
- Sharp
- Union
- Van Buren
- Washington
- White