2026 Alabama Sales Tax Calculator & Rates

4% - 11%
Alabama combined sales tax rate for 2026
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Alabama4%
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Local rate range0%–7%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate4% - 11%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate--.-- %
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- Autauga
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- Barbour
- Bibb
- Blount
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- Chambers
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- Cullman
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- Dallas
- Dekalb
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- Hale
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- Washington