Alabama Sales & Use Tax Guide

The need to collect sales tax in Alabama is predicated on having a significant connection with the state. This is a concept known as nexus. Nexus is a Latin word that means "to bind or tie," and it’s the deciding factor for whether the state has the legal authority to require your business to collect, file, and remit sales tax.
Nexus triggers
Sales tax nexus in all states used to be limited to physical presence: A state could require a business to register and collect and remit sales tax only if it had a physical presence in the state, such as employees or an office, retail store, or warehouse.
In June 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States overruled the physical presence rule with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. States are now free to tax businesses based on their economic and virtual connections to the state, or economic nexus.
While physical presence still triggers a sales tax collection obligation in Alabama, it’s now possible for out-of-state sellers to have sales tax nexus with Alabama.
Out-of-state sellers
Out-of-state sellers with no physical presence in a state may establish sales tax nexus in the following ways:
Affiliate nexus: Having ties to businesses or affiliates in Alabama. This includes, but isn’t limited to, the design and development of tangible personal property (goods) sold by the remote retailer, or solicitation of sales of goods on behalf of the retailer.
Click-through nexus: Having an agreement to reward a person(s) in the state for directly or indirectly referring potential purchasers of goods through an internet link, website, or otherwise. At this time, Alabama has not enacted a click-through nexus law.
Economic nexus: Having a certain amount of economic activity in the state. For sales made on and after January 1, 2016, a remote seller must register with the state then collect and remit Alabama sales tax if their retail sales of tangible personal property sold into Alabama exceed $250,000 per year based on the previous calendar year’s sales
Inventory in the state: Storing property for sale in the state. This includes merchandise owned by Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) merchants and stored in Alabama in a warehouse owned or operated by Amazon.
Marketplace sales: Marketplace facilitators (e.g., Amazon, eBay, or Etsy) that make $250,000 or more in sales in Alabama during the preceding 12 months must:
- Collect and remit an 8 percent simplified sellers use tax on all sales made through their marketplace by or on behalf of a marketplace seller; or
- Comply with non-collecting seller use tax reporting and customer notification requirements
Trade shows: Attending conventions or trade shows in Alabama. You’re required to register for a seller’s permit any time you make sales in Alabama, even if it’s only at a specific event. However, you generally would not create nexus if you’re in the state solely to engage in convention or trade show activities, so long as you aren’t making sales.
If you have sales tax nexus in Alabama, you’re required to register with the Alabama DOR and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax to the state.
For more information, see Alabama Department of Revenue Sales and Use Tax Guidance for Online Sellers, Alabama Sales and Use Tax FAQ, and Section 40-23-68.
Non-collecting seller use tax reporting
The Alabama Department of Revenue requires certain non-collecting sellers to notify customers about their potential use tax liability, provide customers with an annual purchase summary, and provide the state with a customer information report. For more information about the precise nature of these requirements, see Alabama Senate Bill 86.
Trailing nexus
Sales tax nexus can linger even after a retailer ceases the activities that caused it to be “engaged in business” in the state. This is known as trailing nexus. As of September 2019, Alabama does not have an explicitly defined trailing nexus policy.
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)
If you’re an active Amazon seller and you use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), you need to know where your inventory is stored and if its presence in a state will trigger nexus. FBA sellers can also download an Inventory Event Detail Report from Amazon Seller Central to identify inventory stored in Alabama.
If you sell taxable goods to Alabama residents and have inventory stored in the state, you likely have nexus and an obligation to collect and remit tax. To begin to understand your unique nexus obligations, check out our free economic nexus tool or consult with a trusted tax advisor.
Sourcing sales tax in Alabama: which rate to collect
In some states, sales tax rates, rules, and regulations are based on the location of the seller and the origin of the sale (origin-based sourcing). In others, sales tax is based on the location of the buyer and the destination of the sale (destination-based sourcing).
Alabama is a destination-based state. This means you’re responsible for applying the sales tax rate determined by the ship-to address on all taxable sales. However, eligible sellers may participate in Alabama’s Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT) program, which enables them to collect, report, and remit a flat 8 percent sellers use tax on all sales made into Alabama. For more information, see the Alabama Department of Revenue Simplified Sellers Use Tax.