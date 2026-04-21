Alabama Sales & Use Tax Guide

There are two key tax types businesses selling goods and services in Alabama should be well-versed in: sales tax and use tax. Businesses should be well versed in both to be sure to stay compliant with Alabama state and local tax laws. This guide aims to assist by summarizing key tax topics in an easy to read format.

Alabama sales tax overview

Sales tax is a tax paid to a governing body (state or local) on the sale of certain goods and services. Alabama first adopted a general state sales tax in 1936, and since that time, the rate has risen to 4 percent. On top of the state sales tax, there may be one or more local sales taxes, as well as one or more special district taxes, each of which can range between 0 percent and 7 percent. Currently, combined sales tax rates in Alabama range from 4 percent to 11 percent, depending on the location of the sale.

As a business owner selling taxable goods or services, you act as an agent of the state of Alabama by collecting tax from purchasers and passing it along to the appropriate tax authority. Sales and use tax in Alabama is administered by the Alabama Department of Revenue (DOR).

Any sales tax collected from customers belongs to the state of Alabama, not you. It’s your responsibility to manage the taxes you collect to remain in compliance with state and local laws. Failure to do so can lead to penalties and interest charges.

Alabama use tax overview

Use tax may apply to businesses, individuals, or nonprofits that don't have an exemption granted by the Alabama DOR and attempts to level the playing field for purchases that avoid sales tax. Use tax is one of the most overlooked and misunderstood taxes. Two types of use tax exist, sellers use tax and consumers use tax.



Sellers use tax is a transaction tax. It is determined by applying the use tax rate (equal to the sales tax rate) to the purchase price of qualifying goods and services. Generally speaking, a business is required to pay sellers use tax if the following two conditions are satisfied:

No tax was collected on a sale that qualifies for sales tax in Alabama. A business in Alabama uses, gives away, stores, or otherwise consumes a taxable item that was purchased tax-free.

To determine the amount of sellers use tax owed, the retailer should apply the sales tax rate where the item is used, stored, or otherwise consumed to the total purchase price.

Sellers use tax may also be referred to as "retailers use tax" or a "vendors use tax".

Consumers use tax is typically imposed on taxable transactions where sales tax was not collected. A good example is an taxable online purchase where the retailed fails to collect sales tax. The responsibility shifts from the seller to the buyer who can report, file, and remit total use tax on their annual Alabama income tax return.

In some cases, an out-of-state purchase may be taxed at a sales tax rate different from that in Alabama. If the consumer paid a higher, out-of-state tax rate, the Alabama DOR allows them to claim a credit. If they paid a lower out-of-state tax rate, the Alabama DOR expects them to report, file, and remit the difference.

When do businesses need to collect Alabama sales tax?

In Alabama, sales tax is levied on the sale of tangible goods and some services. The tax is collected by the seller and remitted to state tax authorities. The seller acts as a de facto collector.

To help you determine whether you need to collect sales tax in Alabama, start by answering these three questions:

Do you have nexus in Alabama? Are you selling taxable goods or services to Alabama residents? Are your buyers required to pay sales tax?

If the answer to all three questions is yes, you’re required to register with the state tax authority, collect the correct amount of sales tax per sale, file returns, and remit to the state.

The impact of failing to collect Alabama sales tax

If you meet the criteria for collecting sales tax and choose not to, you’ll be held responsible for the tax due, plus applicable penalties and interest.

It’s extremely important to set up tax collection at the point of sale — it’s near impossible to collect sales tax from customers after a transaction is complete.

