2026 Kentucky Sales Tax Calculator & Rates

6%
Kentucky combined sales tax rate for 2026
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Kentucky6%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate6%
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- Ashland
- Bowling Green
- Covington
- Danville
- Elizabethtown
- Erlanger
- Florence
- Fort Thomas
- Frankfort
- Georgetown
- Glasgow
- Henderson
- Hopkinsville
- Independence
- Jeffersontown
- Lexington
- Louisville
- Madisonville
- Murray
- Newport
- Nicholasville
- Owensboro
- Paducah
- Radcliff
- Richmond
- Shelbyville
- Shively
- St Matthews
- Winchester
- Adair
- Allen
- Anderson
- Barren
- Bath
- Bell
- Boone
- Bourbon
- Boyd
- Boyle
- Bullitt
- Butler
- Caldwell
- Calloway
- Campbell
- Carroll
- Carter
- Christian
- Clark
- Clay
- Clinton
- Crittenden
- Cumberland
- Daviess
- Fayette
- Floyd
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Gallatin
- Grant
- Graves
- Grayson
- Green
- Greenup
- Hancock
- Hardin
- Harlan
- Harrison
- Hart
- Henderson
- Henry
- Hickman
- Hopkins
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Jessamine
- Johnson
- Kenton
- Knox
- Larue
- Lawrence
- Lee
- Letcher
- Lewis
- Lincoln
- Livingston
- Logan
- Lyon
- Madison
- Marion
- Marshall
- Martin
- Mason
- Mccracken
- Mccreary
- Mclean
- Meade
- Mercer
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Nelson
- Ohio
- Oldham
- Owsley
- Perry
- Pike
- Pulaski
- Robertson
- Rockcastle
- Rowan
- Russell
- Scott
- Shelby
- Simpson
- Taylor
- Todd
- Union
- Warren
- Washington
- Wayne
- Webster
- Whitley
- Woodford