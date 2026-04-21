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Sales & use tax

Sales & use tax

2026 Idaho Sales Tax Calculator & Rates

Rates updated monthly
6% - 9%
Idaho combined sales tax rate for 2026
  • Idaho
    6%
  • Local rate range
    0%–3%
  • Minimum combined sales tax rate
    6% - 9%

*Rates are rounded to the nearest hundredth. Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend our lookup and calculator tools on this page for the most accurate rates.

Sales tax rate lookup and sales tax item calculator

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same geolocation technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.

Tax rates can vary within a county, a city, or even a ZIP code. Using a street address helps to ensure more accurate rates and calculations when compared to relying on broader geographic indicators. 

*Rates are rounded to the nearest hundredth.

Enter any U.S. address to get the sales tax rate for your exact location

Need more rates? Get immediate access to our sales tax calculator.
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  • Minimum combined sales tax rate
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Calculate total amount See your sales tax rate applied to any item price. Enter a numerical value with no commas or spaces.
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  • Amount entered
    $ --.--
  • +Total sales tax
    $ --.--
  • Total amount
    $ --.--

Automate your calculations

AvaTax offers street-level precision at the point of sale, eliminating the need to look up rates or maintain a database. Rate updates are pushed to your system automatically, based on the latest jurisdiction rules and regulations.
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Additional Resources

2026 rates for Idaho cities and counties

Note: There can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.
Download rate tables

Idaho sales tax overview

The Idaho (ID) state sales tax rate is currently 6%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 9%.

Idaho sales tax guide

This free, online guide covers managing Idaho sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting tax returns, and state nexus obligations.
Visit the guide

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