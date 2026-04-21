The need to collect sales tax in Connecticut is predicated on having a significant connection with the state. This is a concept known as nexus. Nexus is a Latin word that means "to bind or tie," and it’s the deciding factor for whether the state has the legal authority to require your business to collect, file, and remit sales tax.

Nexus triggers

Sales tax nexus in all states used to be limited to physical presence: A state could require a business to register and collect and remit sales tax only if it had a physical presence in the state, such as employees or an office, retail store, or warehouse.

In June 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States overruled the physical presence rule with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. States are now free to tax businesses based on their economic and virtual connections to the state, or economic nexus.



While physical presence still triggers a sales tax collection obligation in Connecticut, it’s now possible for out-of-state sellers to have sales tax nexus with Connecticut.



Out-of-state sellers

Out-of-state sellers with no physical presence in a state may establish sales tax nexus in the following ways:

Affiliate nexus: Having ties to businesses or affiliates in Connecticut. This includes, but isn’t limited to, the design and development of tangible personal property (goods) sold by the remote retailer, or solicitation of sales of goods on behalf of the retailer.



Click-through nexus : Having an agreement to reward a person(s) in the state for directly or indirectly referring potential purchasers of goods through an internet link, website, or otherwise, and cumulative gross receipts from such referrals to the retailer exceed $100,000 during the four preceding quarterly periods. (The threshold was $250,000 through June 30, 2019.)



Economic nexus : Having a certain amount of economic activity in the state. For sales made on and after December 1, 2018, a remote seller must register with the state then collect and remit Connecticut sales tax if the remote seller meets all of the following criteria (the economic thresholds):

Gross receipts of at least $250,000 from retail sales of property; and

200 separate retail sales into the state; and

regular or systematic solicitation of Connecticut sales during the preceding 12-month period.

Inventory in the state : Storing property for sale in the state. This includes merchandise owned by Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) merchants and stored in Connecticut in a warehouse owned or operated by Amazon.



Marketplace sales : Making sales through a marketplace. Effective December 1, 2018, marketplace facilitators are responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax on behalf of marketplace sellers in Connecticut.



Trade shows: Attending conventions or trade shows in Connecticut. You may be liable for collecting and remitting Connecticut use tax on orders taken or sales made during Connecticut conventions or trade shows. However, you generally would not have nexus if all the following are true:

You’re in the state solely to engage in convention or trade show activities; and

You or your representatives don’t engage in convention and trade show activities for more than 14 days in Connecticut during your retail year; and

Your activity at such trade shows is limited to displaying goods or promoting services, no sales are made, any orders received are sent outside Connecticut for acceptance or rejection, and orders are filled from outside the state.

If you have sales tax nexus in Connecticut, you’re required to register with the DRS and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax to the state.



For more information, see 2011 Legislative Changes Affecting Sales and Use Tax; Chapter 219, Section 12-407(12); Legislative summary of S.B. 417; SN 2005(4); Public Act 19-117, and Sales and Use Taxes – Nexus.

Non-collecting seller use tax reporting

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services requires non-collecting sellers to notify customers about their potential use tax liability, provide customers with an annual purchase summary, and provide the state with a customer information report. The precise nature of these requirements varies from state to state; for more state-specific information, see Connecticut General Statutes Section 12-426(4) and (5).

Trailing nexus

Sales tax nexus can linger even after a retailer ceases the activities that caused it to be “engaged in business” in the state. This is known as trailing nexus. As of June 2019, Connecticut does not have an explicitly defined trailing nexus policy.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)

If you’re an active Amazon seller and you use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), you need to know where your inventory is stored and if its presence in a state will trigger nexus. FBA sellers can also download an Inventory Event Detail Report from Amazon Seller Central to identify inventory stored in Connecticut.

If you sell taxable goods to Connecticut residents and have inventory stored in the state, you likely have nexus and an obligation to collect and remit tax. To begin to understand your unique nexus obligations, check out our free economic nexus tool or consult with a trusted tax advisor.



Sourcing sales tax in Connecticut: which rate to collect

In some states, sales tax rates, rules, and regulations are based on the location of the seller and the origin of the sale (origin-based sourcing). In others, sales tax is based on the location of the buyer and the destination of the sale (destination-based sourcing).

Connecticut is a destination-based state. This means you’re responsible for applying the sales tax rate determined by the ship-to address on all taxable sales.