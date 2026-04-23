2026 Rhode Island Sales Tax Calculator & Rates

7%
Rhode Island combined sales tax rate for 2026
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Rhode Island7%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate7%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate--.-- %
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