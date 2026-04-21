2026 Missouri Sales Tax Calculator & Rates

4.225% - 10.1%
Missouri combined sales tax rate for 2026
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Missouri4.225%
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Local rate range0%–5.875%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate4.225% - 10.1%
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- Arnold
- Ballwin
- Belton
- Blue Springs
- Cape Girardeau
- Chesterfield
- Columbia
- Florissant
- Gladstone
- Grandview
- Hazelwood
- Independence
- Jefferson City
- Joplin
- Kansas City
- Kirkwood
- Lee's Summit
- Liberty
- Maryland Heights
- O'fallon
- Raytown
- Springfield
- St. Charles
- St. Joseph
- St. Louis
- St. Peters
- Webster Groves
- Wentzville
- Wildwood
- Adair
- Atchison
- Audrain
- Barry
- Barton
- Benton
- Boone
- Buchanan
- Butler
- Caldwell
- Callaway
- Camden
- Cape Girardeau
- Carroll
- Carter
- Cass
- Cedar
- Christian
- Clark
- Clay
- Clinton
- Cole
- Cooper
- Crawford
- Dallas
- Daviess
- Dekalb
- Douglas
- Franklin
- Gentry
- Greene
- Grundy
- Harrison
- Henry
- Holt
- Howard
- Howell
- Iron
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Knox
- Laclede
- Lafayette
- Lawrence
- Lewis
- Lincoln
- Linn
- Livingston
- Macon
- Madison
- Marion
- Mercer
- Miller
- Mississippi
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- New Madrid
- Newton
- Nodaway
- Osage
- Perry
- Pettis
- Phelps
- Pike
- Platte
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Randolph
- Ripley
- Saline
- Scotland
- Scott
- Shelby
- St Charles
- St Clair
- St Francois
- St Louis
- Sullivan
- Taney
- Texas
- Vernon
- Warren
- Washington
- Wayne
- Webster
- Worth
- Wright