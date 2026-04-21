2026 Kansas Sales Tax Calculator & Rates

6.5% - 10.6%
Kansas combined sales tax rate for 2026
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Kansas6.5%
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Local rate range0%–4.1%
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Minimum combined sales tax rate6.5% - 10.6%
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- Finney
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- Geary
- Graham
- Grant
- Gray
- Greeley
- Greenwood
- Hamilton
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- Harvey
- Haskell
- Jackson
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- Johnson
- Labette
- Lane
- Leavenworth
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- Linn
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- Lyon
- Marion
- Marshall
- Mcpherson
- Meade
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- Mitchell
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- Morris
- Morton
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- Neosho
- Osage
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- Pottawatomie
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- Reno
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- Rooks
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- Russell
- Saline
- Scott
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- Seward
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- Sheridan
- Sherman
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- Stafford
- Stanton
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- Sumner
- Thomas
- Wabaunsee
- Washington
- Wichita
- Wilson
- Woodson
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