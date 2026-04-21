The need to collect sales tax in Maryland is predicated on having a significant connection with the state. This is a concept known as nexus. Nexus is a Latin word that means "to bind or tie," and it’s the deciding factor for whether the state has the legal authority to require your business to collect, file, and remit sales tax.

Nexus triggers

Sales tax nexus in all states used to be limited to physical presence: A state could require a business to register and collect and remit sales tax only if it had a physical presence in the state, such as employees or an office, retail store, or warehouse.

In June 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States overruled the physical presence rule with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. States are now free to tax businesses based on their economic and virtual connections to the state, or economic nexus.



While physical presence still triggers a sales tax collection obligation in Maryland, it’s now possible for out-of-state sellers to have sales tax nexus with Maryland.



Out-of-state sellers

Out-of-state sellers with no physical presence in a state may establish sales tax nexus in the following ways:

Affiliate nexus : Having ties to businesses or affiliates in Maryland. This includes, but isn’t limited to, the design and development of tangible personal property (goods) sold by the remote retailer, or solicitation of sales of goods on behalf of the retailer. Maryland does not enforce affiliate nexus at this time.



Click-through nexus :

Having an agreement to reward a person(s) in the state for directly or indirectly referring potential purchasers of goods through an internet link, website, or otherwise. At this time, Maryland has not enacted a click-through nexus law.

Economic nexus : Having a certain amount of economic activity in the state. For sales made on and after October 1, 2018, a remote seller must register with the state then collect and remit Maryland sales tax if the remote seller meets either of the following criteria during the previous or current calendar year:

Gross revenue from the sale of tangible personal property or taxable services in Maryland of more than $100,000; or

200 or more separate transactions of tangible personal property or taxable services in the state

Inventory in the state: Storing property for sale in the state. This includes merchandise owned by Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) merchants and stored in Maryland in a warehouse owned or operated by Amazon.



Marketplace sales : Making sales through a marketplace. Effective October 1, 2019, marketplace facilitators are required to collect the applicable Maryland sales and use tax on sales made through the marketplace by third-party sellers (marketplace sellers). A remote marketplace seller isn’t required to obtain a Maryland sales tax license if the marketplace facilitator collects and remits the tax on its behalf.



A marketplace facilitator that makes its own sales (or those of an affiliate) in addition to facilitating sales for marketplace sellers is required to report those sales separately and therefore must have two separate Maryland sales tax licenses: one for its own sales and one for its marketplace sales.



The measure specifically excludes the following from the definition of “marketplace facilitator”:

Certain delivery service companies

Payment processors (e.g., debit card and credit card companies)

Peer-to-peer car sharing programs

Platforms/forums that advertise internet sales but don’t collect payments from buyers

If you have sales tax nexus in Maryland, you’re required to register with the COM and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax to the state.



For more information, see Nexus Information for Corporations, Nexus Information for Sales and Use Tax, and HB 1301.

Trailing nexus

Sales tax nexus can linger even after a retailer ceases the activities that caused it to be “engaged in business” in the state. This is known as trailing nexus. As of September 2019, Maryland does not have an explicitly defined trailing nexus policy.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)

If you’re an active Amazon seller and you use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), you need to know where your inventory is stored and if its presence in a state will trigger nexus. FBA sellers can also download an Inventory Event Detail Report from Amazon Seller Central to identify inventory stored in Maryland.

If you sell taxable goods to Maryland residents and have inventory stored in the state, you likely have nexus and an obligation to collect and remit tax. To begin to understand your unique nexus obligations, check out our free economic nexus tool or consult with a trusted tax advisor.



Sourcing sales tax in Maryland: which rate to collect

In some states, sales tax rates, rules, and regulations are based on the location of the seller and the origin of the sale (origin-based sourcing). In others, sales tax is based on the location of the buyer and the destination of the sale (destination-based sourcing).

Maryland is a destination-based state. This means you’re responsible for applying the sales tax rate determined by the ship-to address on all taxable sales.