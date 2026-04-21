The need to collect sales tax in Louisiana is predicated on having a significant connection with the state. This is a concept known as nexus. Nexus is a Latin word that means "to bind or tie," and it’s the deciding factor for whether the state has the legal authority to require your business to collect, file, and remit sales tax.

Nexus triggers

Sales tax nexus in all states used to be limited to physical presence: A state could require a business to register and collect and remit sales tax only if it had a physical presence in the state, such as employees or an office, retail store, or warehouse.

In June 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States overruled the physical presence rule with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. States are now free to tax businesses based on their economic and virtual connections to the state, or economic nexus.

While physical presence still triggers a sales tax collection obligation in Louisiana, it’s now possible for out-of-state sellers to have sales tax nexus with Louisiana.

Out-of-state sellers

Out-of-state sellers with no physical presence in a state may establish sales tax nexus in the following ways:

Affiliate nexus : Having ties to businesses or affiliates in Louisiana. This includes, but isn’t limited to, the design and development of tangible personal property (goods) sold by the remote retailer, or solicitation of sales of goods on behalf of the retailer.

Click-through nexus : Having an agreement to reward a person(s) in the state for directly or indirectly referring potential purchasers of goods through an internet link, website, or otherwise, and:

cumulative gross receipts from sales of tangible personal property to customers in the state who are referred through such an agreement that exceed $50,000 during the preceding 12 months

Economic nexus : Having a certain amount of economic activity in the state. Louisiana has enacted legislation requiring a remote seller to register with the state then collect and remit Louisiana sales tax if the remote seller meets either of the following criteria (the economic thresholds):

Gross revenue of more than $100,000

200 or more sales in Louisiana in the current or previous calendar year

Economic nexus was originally set to take effect on January 1, 2019, but enforcement has been postponed until a date to be determined in 2019.

Inventory in the state : Storing property for sale in the state. This includes merchandise owned by Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) merchants and stored in Louisiana in a warehouse owned or operated by Amazon.

Trade shows : You may be liable for collecting and remitting Louisiana use tax on orders taken or sales made at Louisiana conventions, events, or trade shows. If you do not otherwise have nexus in Louisiana, you may remit sales tax from these sales using form R-1029 Special Events Return.

If you have sales tax nexus in Louisiana, you’re required to register with the LDR and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax to the state.

For more information, see HB 30, Act 22, R.S. 47:301 (4), and Remote Sellers Information Bulletin No. 18-022.

Non-collecting seller use tax reporting

Beginning July 1, 2017, non-collecting, out-of-state vendors that make at least $50,000 in annual Louisiana sales per calendar year (including affiliate sales) must notify Louisiana consumers that tax may be due on their purchase and provide purchasers and the Department of Revenue with an annual statement that includes the total amount paid by the purchaser to the retailer in the preceding calendar year, and informs the consumer of their use tax obligations. The requirements are set forth in HB 1121 and Revenue Information Bulletin No 18-006.

In addition, any dealer selling property or services to Louisiana residents must, upon request, provide to the secretary of the Department of Revenue a list of such sales, containing the names and addresses of the purchasers and the amount of the sale, provided both the following are true:

The aggregate value per sale exceeds $250

The property is delivered into Louisiana or the beneficial use of the service occurs in Louisiana

Sellers will be reimbursed by the Department of Revenue “an amount equal to the reasonable cost of reproducing the list.”

Trailing nexus

Sales tax nexus can linger even after a retailer ceases the activities that caused it to be “engaged in business” in the state. This is known as trailing nexus. As of May 2019, Louisiana does not have an explicitly defined trailing nexus policy.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)

If you’re an active Amazon seller and you use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), you need to know where your inventory is stored and if its presence in a state will trigger nexus. FBA sellers can also download an Inventory Event Detail Report from Amazon Seller Central to identify inventory stored in Louisiana.

If you sell taxable goods to Louisiana residents and have inventory stored in the state, you likely have nexus and an obligation to collect and remit tax. To begin to understand your unique nexus obligations, check out our free economic nexus tool or consult with a trusted tax advisor.

Sourcing sales tax in Louisiana: which rate to collect

In some states, sales tax rates, rules, and regulations are based on the location of the seller and the origin of the sale (origin-based sourcing). In others, sales tax is based on the location of the buyer and the destination of the sale (destination-based sourcing).



Louisiana is a destination-based state. This means you’re responsible for applying the sales tax rate determined by the ship-to address on all taxable sales.