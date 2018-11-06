Company overview

Founded in 1951, Pacon provides educational and art products to teachers, students, and artists. The company has expanded its product lines in recent years, largely through acquisitions that have added complexity to Pacon’s sales tax obligations.

Tax challenges

With Pacon’s acquisitions, sales tax requirements became more complicated and compliance became a bigger headache. Adding states only exacerbated the inefficiencies. The process of adding just one state might take as much as half a day to download and verify current rates, then update SAP. These steps had to be repeated for each state every month to keep up with rate changes. “We were using native SAP functionality,” recalls Joe Rossmeissl, the company’s controller. “It was difficult to stay on top of all the rate changes in all the jurisdictions.”

Why Avalara?

The tax expert at Pacon’s audit firm recommended Avalara, a cloud-based solution that integrates with SAP (and hundreds of other business applications) to automate sales tax calculation, filing, and exemption certificate management. Since the integration with SAP was paramount to Pacon, Avalara brought in DMA (DuCharme, McMillen & Associates), a partner that specializes in integrating the Avalara suite with SAP. Joe and his team looked at two other solutions, but quickly decided Avalara was the right choice. “It does everything we need it to do, is competitively priced, and it looks like a modern app,” says Joe. “Also, I liked the DMA team who showed it to us. I was confident in their expertise right off the bat.”



Implementing Avalara with DMA

Implementation and integration were surprisingly easy, according to Joe and his team. Avalara AvaTax and Avalara Returns were turned on in just a few months, even though the team was working on another acquisition during the project. Besides the speed and ease of the implementation, Joe and his team were struck by DMA’s commitment and creativity when it came to making the solution fit Pacon’s specific needs, like dealing with buying groups or exempting foreign customers.

“DMA really held our hands through the process,” says Joe. “In other implementations I’ve done, the third party might have suggested a workaround or told us to ‘live with it’ because our needs are unique. Instead, DMA made the solution work specifically for our business. This is one of the easier implementations we’ve done.”



Results