|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Numeral
|
Real-time tax determination
|
Rooftop-level (address-level geocoding) — included with every plan
|
Limited — real-time API calculation available only at the highest pricing tier
|
Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international)
|
Regularly updated across 190+ countries
|
Limited — U.S. sales tax focused
|
Built-in tax research tools
|
Always-on, multiregional, multicloud infrastructure
|
55B+ API calls processed
|
Unknown
|
Audit-ready accuracy
|
Customers cut audit prep from weeks to hours
|
Limited
|
AI + expert-verified tax content
|
AI-structured data, expert-verified rules
|
Unknown
|
Trusted by governments to power official rate portals
|
Limited
|
Certified SST provider
|
Subsidized compliance and audit protection in participating states
|
Verified tax data from trusted sources
|
Unknown
|
Enterprise-grade security certifications
|
SOC 2 + ISO
|
Unknown
|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Numeral
|
Returns filing and remittance automation
|
Limited — prebuilt connector model pulls transaction data; limited to supported platforms
|
Exemption certificate management
|
Superior — auto-validation, renewal tracking, email campaigns, state database integration
|
Limited — basic or no functionality
|
1099 and W-9 reporting
|
Registrations and licensing management
|
Full registrations + business licensing
|
Limited, no licensing
|
Managed VAT reporting
|
53 countries supported
|
Use tax management
|
Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification
|
E-invoicing and live reporting
|
Product-level unique tax codes
|
3,000+
|
Unknown
|
Global compliance support
|
Scalability across businesses of all sizes
|
SMB through Enterprise
|
Emerging and SMB
|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Numeral
|
All-in-one compliance platform
|
Limited — filing/reporting focused; real-time calc requires top-tier plan
|
Signed partner integrations
|
1,400+
|
Limited — prebuilt connectors for select ecommerce/billing platforms
|
ERP integrations (NetSuite, Sage, SAP, Microsoft, etc.)
|
Robust, prebuilt connectors
|
Limited — no native ERP connectors; API-only (highest tier)
|
Marketplaces integrations
|
Limited
|
POS integrations
|
E-invoicing platform integrations
|
Implementation support
|
Hands-on onboarding, dedicated account managers, certified implementation partners
|
No in-house implementation services; relies on self-serve documentation
|
White-glove support
|
Available across plans
|
Mid-tier only; highest tier offers API but no implementation help
|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Numeral
|
Tax automation that learns and adapts
|
AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers
|
MCP servers automating complex workflows
|
AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort
|
Natural language APIs that simplify integration
|
AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration
|
AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers