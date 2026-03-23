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Avalara vs. Numeral

Automating your tax compliance?

See why Avalara is the better choice.
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Avalara vs. TaxJar
Avalara vs. TaxJar

Avalara vs. Numeral

Automating your tax compliance?

See why Avalara is the better choice.

Avalara sets the benchmark for modern tax compliance

Turns compliance into opportunity

Avalara empowers tax and finance teams to turn compliance into opportunity — simplifying filings, improving accuracy, and driving outcomes across every industry and business size. Numeral is designed for early-stage and small businesses; as companies grow beyond basic filing needs, they consistently find that Numeral lacks the depth, integrations, and automation required to scale.  
Benefits
Benefits

Turns compliance into opportunity

Avalara empowers tax and finance teams to turn compliance into opportunity — simplifying filings, improving accuracy, and driving outcomes across every industry and business size. Numeral is designed for early-stage and small businesses; as companies grow beyond basic filing needs, they consistently find that Numeral lacks the depth, integrations, and automation required to scale.  

Delivers reliable, highly accurate results

Backed by expert-verified tax content spanning 190+ countries and 55B+ API calls processed, Avalara delivers rooftop-level accuracy down to the street address. Numeral’s tax content is limited, and real-time tax calculation via API is only available at its highest pricing tier — meaning most Numeral customers rely on prebuilt connectors that pull transaction data for filing and reporting rather than calculating tax in real time. 
Growth
Growth

Delivers reliable, highly accurate results

Backed by expert-verified tax content spanning 190+ countries and 55B+ API calls processed, Avalara delivers rooftop-level accuracy down to the street address. Numeral’s tax content is limited, and real-time tax calculation via API is only available at its highest pricing tier — meaning most Numeral customers rely on prebuilt connectors that pull transaction data for filing and reporting rather than calculating tax in real time. 

Integrates with more business systems

With 1,400+ prebuilt integrations to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects natively to your entire stack. Numeral’s integration ecosystem is limited, and for anything more complex than basic ecommerce or billing platforms, Numeral relies on its API — which is restricted to its top-tier plan and offers no in-house implementation support for complex integrations. 
CRM
CRM

Integrates with more business systems

With 1,400+ prebuilt integrations to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects natively to your entire stack. Numeral’s integration ecosystem is limited, and for anything more complex than basic ecommerce or billing platforms, Numeral relies on its API — which is restricted to its top-tier plan and offers no in-house implementation support for complex integrations. 

Over 200,000 customers across 75+ countries trust Avalara to simplify their tax compliance.

Recognized as a 2024 IDC MarketScape Leader, Avalara delivers reliable compliance solutions to help ensure accuracy, enhance agility, and prepare businesses for what’s next.

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)
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trgt

8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)

Why businesses choose Avalara over Numeral

1. Accuracy and reliability

Automated workflows and regularly updated tax content help ensure efficient, reliable global compliance while maintaining accuracy as regulations change. Numeral’s tax content is narrower, focused on U.S. sales tax for emerging businesses, and its real-time calculation capability is gated behind the highest pricing tier. 

Capability

Avalara

Numeral

Real-time tax determination

Rooftop-level (address-level geocoding) — included with every plan 

Limited — real-time API calculation available only at the highest pricing tier

Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international)

Regularly updated across 190+ countries

Limited — U.S. sales tax focused 

Built-in tax research tools

Always-on, multiregional, multicloud infrastructure

55B+ API calls processed

Unknown

Audit-ready accuracy

Customers cut audit prep from weeks to hours 

Limited

AI + expert-verified tax content

AI-structured data, expert-verified rules

Unknown

Trusted by governments to power official rate portals

Limited 

Certified SST provider

 Subsidized compliance and audit protection in participating states 

Verified tax data from trusted sources

Unknown

Enterprise-grade security certifications

SOC 2 + ISO

Unknown

2. End-to-end compliance and tax type coverage

Avalara provides full visibility into the compliance process with an advanced, secure platform designed to enhance agility at every stage. Numeral covers returns filing and basic reporting but leaves significant gaps: no exemption certificate management, no 1099 reporting, no use tax management, no customs/duties, and no e-invoicing.  

Capability

Avalara

Numeral

Returns filing and remittance automation

Limited — prebuilt connector model pulls transaction data; limited to supported platforms  

Exemption certificate management

Superior — auto-validation, renewal tracking, email campaigns, state database integration

Limited — basic or no functionality 

1099 and W-9 reporting

Registrations and licensing management

Full registrations + business licensing 

Limited, no licensing

Managed VAT reporting

53 countries supported 

Use tax management

Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification

E-invoicing and live reporting

Product-level unique tax codes

3,000+

Unknown

Global compliance support

Scalability across businesses of all sizes

SMB through Enterprise 

Emerging and SMB

3. Easy integration with business systems

Avalara seamlessly connects with the systems businesses use every day, automating tax compliance within existing workflows to simplify setup and streamline operations. Numeral leverages prebuilt connectors to pull transaction data for filing and reporting, but its real-time tax calculation API is restricted to the highest pricing tier. For complex ERP integrations, Numeral provides developer-facing documentation for customer self-service but does not offer in-house implementation support.  

Capability

Avalara

Numeral

All-in-one compliance platform

Limited — filing/reporting focused; real-time calc requires top-tier plan 

Signed partner integrations  

1,400+

Limited — prebuilt connectors for select ecommerce/billing platforms

ERP integrations (NetSuite, Sage, SAP, Microsoft, etc.)  

Robust, prebuilt connectors 

Limited — no native ERP connectors; API-only (highest tier) 

Marketplaces integrations

Limited

POS integrations

E-invoicing platform integrations

Implementation support  

Hands-on onboarding, dedicated account managers, certified implementation partners 

No in-house implementation services; relies on self-serve documentation

White-glove support  

Available across plans

Mid-tier only; highest tier offers API but no implementation help

4. Powered by agentic AI

Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ doesn’t just support tax management tasks; it actually does the work — providing efficiency and productivity on a whole new level. Numeral does not offer agentic AI, MCP-driven automation, or comparable AI capabilities across the compliance lifecycle.  

Capability

Avalara

Numeral

Tax automation that learns and adapts

AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers

MCP servers automating complex workflows

AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort

Natural language APIs that simplify integration

AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration

AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers

What customers say about Avalara

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater
Sweetwater
Sweetwater

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”

  • Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake
Snowflake logo
Snowflake logo

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”

  • Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO 

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO 

See Avalara in action

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