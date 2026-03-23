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Avalara vs. Sovos

Automating your tax compliance?
See why Avalara is the better choice. 
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Avalara vs. TaxJar
Avalara vs. TaxJar

Avalara vs. Sovos

Automating your tax compliance?
See why Avalara is the better choice. 

Avalara sets the benchmark for modern tax compliance

Embeds intelligent compliance into every workflow

Avalara AI agents monitor data and behavior, provide compliance insights and risk guidance, and automate key tax tasks — including calculation, filing, and classification. Sovos recently launched “Sovi,” an AI layer for its Compliance Cloud, but it lacks the agentic breadth and MCP-driven automation that Avalara delivers across the full compliance lifecycle.  
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Check icon

Embeds intelligent compliance into every workflow

Avalara AI agents monitor data and behavior, provide compliance insights and risk guidance, and automate key tax tasks — including calculation, filing, and classification. Sovos recently launched “Sovi,” an AI layer for its Compliance Cloud, but it lacks the agentic breadth and MCP-driven automation that Avalara delivers across the full compliance lifecycle.  

Delivers reliable, highly accurate results

Avalara uses real-time latitude and longitude address validation and jurisdiction assignment with every tax call — no batch processes, no stale geocodes.
Growth
Growth

Delivers reliable, highly accurate results

Avalara uses real-time latitude and longitude address validation and jurisdiction assignment with every tax call — no batch processes, no stale geocodes.

Integrates with more business systems

With  1,400+ signed partner integrations  to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects in weeks, not months. Sovos has far fewer integrations, many built for their legacy on-premises Taxware engine and not fully modernized for cloud deployments.  
CRM
CRM

Integrates with more business systems

With  1,400+ signed partner integrations  to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects in weeks, not months. Sovos has far fewer integrations, many built for their legacy on-premises Taxware engine and not fully modernized for cloud deployments.  

Over 200,000 customers across 75+ countries trust Avalara to simplify their tax compliance.

Recognized as a 2024 IDC MarketScape Leader, Avalara delivers reliable compliance solutions to help ensure accuracy, enhance agility, and prepare businesses for what’s next.

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)
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trgt

8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)

Why businesses choose Avalara over Sovos

1. Powered by agentic AI

Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ doesn’t just support tax management tasks; it actually does the work — providing efficiency and productivity on a whole new level. Sovos recently launched “Sovi” AI assistant as a first step, but it doesn’t match Avalara’s agentic architecture with MCP servers, natural language APIs, and AI-guided onboarding that spans the entire compliance lifecycle.  

Capability 

Avalara 

Sovos

Tax automation that learns and adapts 

AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers 

MCP servers automating complex workflows 

Limited

AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort 

Natural language APIs that simplify integration 

AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration 

AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers 

2. Accuracy and reliability

Avalara’s real-time address validation and jurisdiction assignment happens with every single tax call — validating the address, resolving the latitude/longitude coordinate, mapping to jurisdictions, and returning the rate in under a second. Sovos uses an antiquated batch geocode model that requires periodic address analysis and can produce stale or incorrect tax calculations between batches.  

Capability 

Avalara 

Sovos

Real-time tax determination 

Lat/long precision with every call — no batch lag 

Standard — antiquated batch geocode model; no native address validation 

Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international) 

Regularly updated across 190+ countries

Stronger in 1099, VAT, and e-invoicing than U.S. sales and use tax 

Built-in tax research tools 

Always-on, multiregional, multicloud 
infrastructure  

55B+ API calls processed; 1.14B during Cyber Week 2024

Limited — active/active in two North American data centers only; no multicloud capability

Audit-ready accuracy 

Customers cut audit prep from weeks to hours 

Limited 

AI + expert-verified tax content 

AI-structured data, expert-verified rules

Unknown 

Trusted by U.S. state governments to power official rate portals 

Certified SST provider 

Verified tax data from trusted sources   

Unknown 

Enterprise-grade security certifications 

3. End-to-end compliance and tax type coverage

Avalara supports every stage of compliance — calculation, exemptions, returns, licensing, and VAT reporting — with a platform built for growth, flexibility, and consistency. Sovos filing services have been plagued by turnover, with customers reporting errors on returns, late filings, and difficulty getting support. Sovos also requires manual export/import between its tax engine and filing service — Avalara Returns shares its database with Avalara AvaTax, eliminating that step entirely.   

Capability 

Avalara 

Sovos 

Returns filing and remittance automation

Shared database with AvaTax — no export/import 

But requires manual export from tax engine and import to separate filing portal 

Exemption certificate management

Superior — auto-validation, renewal tracking, in-house managed services 

Standard — acquired ISSI (2015); limited investment since; most ECM experts have left

1099 and W-9 reporting 

Registrations and licensing management 

Superior — full registrations + business licensing

Standard — registrations only 

Managed VAT reporting 

53 countries supported

Use tax management 

Full AP automation, real-time ERP integrations 

But perceived as lacking robust AP features; manual intervention often required

Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification 

E-invoicing and live reporting

IDC MarketScape Leader 

Strong through acquisitions (Invoiceware, TrustWeaver, Foriba) 

Product-level unique tax codes 

3,000+ 

Unknown 

Global compliance support 

Scalability across businesses of all sizes 

SMB through Enterprise 

Midmarket and enterprise 

4. Easy integration with business systems

Avalara’s API-first platform and 1,400+ signed partner integrations enable most customers to go live in weeks, not months.Sovos uses a traditional professional services model that requires extensive configuration, often demands custom connectors, and typically requires months to go live. Many of Sovos’ integrations were built for their historical on-premises Taxware engine and have not always been updated for the latest ERP versions or cloud products.  

Capability 

Avalara 

Sovos

All-in-one compliance platform 

Limited 

Signed partner integrations 

1,400+ 

Limited — significantly fewer; many legacy on-prem connectors  

ERP integrations 

Strong SAP/Oracle, but legacy connectors not always cloud-current 

Marketplace integrations 

Limited 

POS integrations 

Unknown

E-invoicing platform integrations 

~140 

Typical time to value  

Weeks — prebuilt connectors, remote onboarding  

Months — consulting-heavy, custom connector projects common

User interface and reporting  

Modern, intuitive cloud UI; flexible on-demand reports 

Outdated UI; reports update once daily; requires spreadsheet workarounds  

Ongoing maintenance  

Auto-updated content, versionless delivery  

On-prem legacy requires periodic upgrades and batch address analysis  

What customers say about Avalara

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager 
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater 
Sweetwater
Sweetwater

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager 
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater 

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.” 

  • Ricardo Rodriguez 
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake
Snowflake logo
Snowflake logo

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.” 

  • Ricardo Rodriguez 
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO 

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO 

See Avalara in action

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