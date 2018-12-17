Cram-A-Lot has enjoyed multiple benefits. The tax workload has been dramatically reduced, saving the team three person-weeks each month. At the same time, the accuracy of tax calculations has significantly improved.

Improved compliance in the cloud

Moving from an on-premises system to a cloud-based solution has reduced the amount of system maintenance required. “As long as the internet is up, we’re in business,” explains Shaun Swearingen, who runs information systems for Cram-A-Lot. “Initially we were concerned about latency being a factor in a cloud solution, but that hasn’t been an issue.”

A better process in place

Cram-A-Lot now manages exemptions with ease. Certificates are stored in the cloud and are searchable by line item if required in an audit. Customers are automatically notified when an exemption certificate is about to expire and they can provide the new certificate using a web form. And there’s no need for sales to wait on manual tax research to provide a quote, so the sales process is accelerated.

Ready for auditors

Perhaps most importantly, the amount of energy spent preparing for and participating in audits has been greatly reduced. “We have a list of what they’ll want to see in advance,” Jim says, “and we’re ready when they get here.” Audits go faster and smoother, with penalties all but eliminated.

“Preparing financial statements, providing financial analysis, running the department … these are all things that had been put on hold for sales tax,” says Jim. With Avalara, “it’s a night and day difference.”