|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Anrok
|
Real-time tax determination
|
Rooftop-level (address-level geocoding)
|
Limited — gaps reported in local jurisdiction handling
|
Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international)
|
Regularly updated across 190+ countries
|
Limited — focused on SaaS/digital; VAT support gaps as businesses scale
|
Built-in tax research tools
|
Always-on, multiregional, multicloud infrastructure
|
55B+ API calls processed
|
Unknown
|
Audit-ready accuracy
|
Limited
|
AI + expert-verified tax content
|
AI-structured data, expert-verified rules
|
Unknown
|
Trusted by governments to power official rate portals
|
Certified SST provider
|
Subsidized compliance and audit protection in participating states
|
Not SST-certified
|
Verified tax data from trusted sources
|
Unknown
|
Enterprise-grade security certifications
|
SOC 2 + ISO
|
Unknown
|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Anrok
|
Returns filing and remittance automation
|
Exemption certificate management
|
Superior — auto-validation, renewal tracking, email campaigns, state database integration
|
Limited — basic functionality; gaps in validation and exemption management
|
1099 and W-9 reporting
|
Registrations and licensing management
|
Full registrations + business licensing
|
Registrations only — no licensing
|
Managed VAT reporting
|
53 countries supported
|
Limited — narrow VAT coverage
|
Use tax management
|
Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification
|
E-invoicing and live reporting
|
Limited
|
Product-level unique tax codes
|
3,000+ across all industries
|
Limited number of codes focused on SaaS and digital products
|
Global compliance support
|
Limited — primarily U.S. sales tax for SaaS and some VAT coverage
|
Scalability across businesses of all sizes
|
SMB through Enterprise, every industry
|
Emerging and midmarket SaaS only
|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Anrok
|
All-in-one compliance platform
|
Limited — SaaS billing stack only
|
Signed partner integrations
|
1,400+
|
Limited
|
ERP integrations (SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Microsoft, etc.)
|
Limited — basic NetSuite; no Sage, SAP, or Microsoft connectors
|
Marketplace integrations
|
Unknown
|
POS integrations
|
Unknown
|
E-invoicing platform integrations
|
Unknown
|
Billing platform integrations (Stripe, Chargebee, Zuora)
|
Customer support
|
Responsive, U.S.-based, live support; dedicated account managers
|
Criticized for slow, email-only support; no live assistance
|
Capability
|
Avalara
|
Anrok
|
Tax automation that learns and adapts
|
AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers
|
MCP servers automating complex workflows
|
AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort
|
Natural language APIs that simplify integration
|
AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration
|
AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers