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Avalara vs. Vertex

Automating your tax compliance?
See why Avalara is the better choice.
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Avalara vs. TaxJar
Avalara vs. TaxJar

Avalara vs. Vertex

Automating your tax compliance?
See why Avalara is the better choice.

Avalara sets the benchmark for modern tax compliance

Embeds intelligent compliance into every workflow

Avalara AI agents don’t just support tax management — they do the work. They monitor data in real time; surface compliance risks; automate calculation, filing, and classification; and learn from every transaction to continuously improve accuracy. 
Check icon
Check icon

Embeds intelligent compliance into every workflow

Avalara AI agents don’t just support tax management — they do the work. They monitor data in real time; surface compliance risks; automate calculation, filing, and classification; and learn from every transaction to continuously improve accuracy. 

Delivers rooftop-level accuracy at scale

Backed by expert-verified tax content spanning 190+ countries and more than 55 billion API calls processed, Avalara pinpoints tax rates to the street-address level — eliminating the ZIP-code guesswork and latency issues reported by former Vertex users. 
Growth
Growth

Delivers rooftop-level accuracy at scale

Backed by expert-verified tax content spanning 190+ countries and more than 55 billion API calls processed, Avalara pinpoints tax rates to the street-address level — eliminating the ZIP-code guesswork and latency issues reported by former Vertex users. 

Integrates with more business systems — out of the box

With 1,400+ signed partner integrations to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects in hours, not months — without the consulting-heavy implementation Vertex typically requires. 
CRM
CRM

Integrates with more business systems — out of the box

With 1,400+ signed partner integrations to ERPs, marketplaces, POS platforms, e-invoicing systems, and collaboration tools, Avalara connects in hours, not months — without the consulting-heavy implementation Vertex typically requires. 

Over 200,000 customers across 75+ countries trust Avalara to simplify their tax compliance.

Recognized as a 2024 IDC MarketScape Leader, Avalara delivers reliable compliance solutions to help ensure accuracy, enhance agility, and prepare businesses for what’s next.

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

4/5

G2 rating (700+ reviews, as of 2025)

8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)
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8.6/10

TrustRadius score (800+ reviews and ratings, as of 2025)

Why businesses choose Avalara over Vertex

1. Powered by agentic AI

Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ doesn’t just support tax management tasks; it actually does the work — providing efficiency and productivity on a whole new level. Vertex, by contrast, remains an automation-only engine with no publicly announced agentic AI capabilities, relying on manual configuration and consulting-heavy setup. 

Capability

Avalara

Vertex

Tax automation that learns and adapts

AI-driven insights that deliver instant answers

MCP servers automating complex workflows

AI-powered rules that reduce manual effort

Natural language APIs that simplify integration

AI-guided onboarding for faster go-live and configuration

AI-enabled support that delivers faster, more accurate answers

2. Accuracy and reliability

Avalara’s cloud-native, active-active multicloud infrastructure delivers rooftop-level tax determination — accurate to the street address — backed by the industry’s most comprehensive, regularly updated tax content. Vertex Cloud customers have reported latency, downtime, and siloed data that force manual reconciliation and increase audit risk.

Capability

Avalara

Vertex

Real-time tax determination

Rooftop-level (address-level geocoding) 

Standard (limited geocode coverage for some platforms) 

Comprehensive tax content (U.S. + international)

Regularly updated across 190+ countries

(Volume of tax content unknown)

Built-in tax research tools

Always-on, multiregional, multicloud infrastructure

55B+ API calls processed; 1.14B during Cyber Week 2024 alone

Latency and downtime issues reported by former customers 

Audit-ready accuracy

Customers cut audit prep from weeks to hours

Limited

AI + expert-verified tax content

AI-structured data, expert-verified rules

Unknown

Trusted by governments to power official rate portals

Certified SST provider

Verified tax data from trusted sources

Unknown

Enterprise-grade security certifications (SOC/ISO) 

Unknown

3. End-to-end compliance and tax type coverage

Avalara delivers a connected compliance experience across the entire lifecycle — from calculation to filing to exemption management. Vertex’s product set is more siloed, often requiring customers to manage manual handoffs between modules and pay for consulting to bridge gaps. One reason why IDC lists Vertex as only a “contender” in e-invoicing — far from a major player.

Capability

Avalara

Vertex

Returns filing and remittance automation

Exemption certificate management

Superior — automated validation, renewal tracking, state database integration 

Limited — often bundled as an add-on with less automation 

1099 and W-9 reporting

Registrations and licensing management

Limited

Managed VAT reporting

53 countries supported

Limited

Use tax management

Customs duties calculations and tariff code classification

E-invoicing and live reporting

(IDC MarketScape Leader)

(IDC “contender” only)

Product-level unique tax codes

3,000+

Unknown

Global compliance support

Scalability across businesses of all sizes

SMB through Enterprise

Midmarket and enterprise only 

4. Easy integration with business systems

A single, API-first global compliance platform with 1,400+ signed partner integrations connects to your ERP, marketplace, and ecommerce systems in hours — not months. Vertex lists approximately 200 integrations and typically requires consulting-heavy, project-based implementations.

Capability

Avalara

Vertex

All-in-one compliance platform 

Limited — siloed products

Signed partner integrations

1,400+

~200

ERP integrations (SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Microsoft, etc.)

Marketplace integrations

Limited

POS integrations

Unknown

E-invoicing platform integrations

Limited

Typical time to value 

Faster — remote onboarding, API-first 

Slower — consulting-heavy, on-site projects common 

Ongoing maintenance 

Auto-updated content, versionless delivery 

Heavier upgrade cycles and support tickets 

What customers say about Avalara

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater
Sweetwater
Sweetwater

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”

  • Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake
Snowflake logo
Snowflake logo

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”

  • Ricardo Rodriguez
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO

“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multijurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

  • Andre Johnson
  • Senior Business Analyst, NEFCO

See Avalara in action

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