On-demand webinar: How to simplify multi-tax calculations with Avalara for Beverage Alcohol
Easy sales tax and beverage alcohol tax calculation in a single, streamlined solution
Multi-tax calculation of sales and use tax with beverage alcohol tax can be complicated. For wineries, breweries, distilleries, and retailers, simply tracking rapidly changing jurisdictional requirements can be a full-time job. It’s even more complex to accurately and efficiently implement these rules. Ensuring that you understand the pitfalls, and how best to close the tax collection gap, is especially important as off-premise sales continue to expand.
This webinar brings together years of expertise in both beverage alcohol and sales tax compliance. Jeff Carroll and Paul Sanford, both from Avalara, will discuss recent changes in the industry and discuss best practices for multi-tax determination. They will also review Avalara’s new AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol, designed specifically to solve this challenge in real-time.
What you’ll learn:
- Recent changes that impact DTC alcohol shippers
- The different types of taxes that apply to alcohol sellers
- How to seamlessly integrate tax calculation in your order process
- Economic nexus – what is it, how do I determine if I have it, what tools are available to help?
- AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol 101 – How can it lower my risk, streamline operations, and overall make my job easier?
Join Avalara’s Jeff Carroll, GM of Avalara for Beverage Alcohol, and Paul Sanford, VP Product Management, as they discuss the intricacies of multi-tax calculation and walk you through the associated benefits of AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol.
Jeff Carroll
Jeff is the General Manager of Avalara for Beverage Alcohol (formerly Compli). Previously he served as the Chief Product Officer at Compli, overseeing the development of software solutions, sales and marketing, business development, and compliance research. Prior to Compli, Jeff was VP of Compliance and Product at ShipCompliant. He regularly speaks about and advises customers on beverage alcohol compliance issues, particularly in the areas of direct shipping and sales tax. Jeff holds an MBA in Entrepreneurship and Operations from the University of Colorado, Boulder, Leeds School of Business and a BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Jeff and is family live in Boulder, CO.
Paul Sanford
Paul Sanford has worked at Avalara since October of 2017 and currently serves as the VP of Product at Avalara. He previously worked at Microsoft and Splunk and is a former software developer, with a strong background in platforms, ecosystems, and analytics. Born and raised as a "Yooper" in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, he now resides in the greater Seattle area.