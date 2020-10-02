Easy sales tax and beverage alcohol tax calculation in a single, streamlined solution

Multi-tax calculation of sales and use tax with beverage alcohol tax can be complicated. For wineries, breweries, distilleries, and retailers, simply tracking rapidly changing jurisdictional requirements can be a full-time job. It’s even more complex to accurately and efficiently implement these rules. Ensuring that you understand the pitfalls, and how best to close the tax collection gap, is especially important as off-premise sales continue to expand.

This webinar brings together years of expertise in both beverage alcohol and sales tax compliance. Jeff Carroll and Paul Sanford, both from Avalara, will discuss recent changes in the industry and discuss best practices for multi-tax determination. They will also review Avalara’s new AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol, designed specifically to solve this challenge in real-time.

What you’ll learn:

Recent changes that impact DTC alcohol shippers

The different types of taxes that apply to alcohol sellers

How to seamlessly integrate tax calculation in your order process

Economic nexus – what is it, how do I determine if I have it, what tools are available to help?

AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol 101 – How can it lower my risk, streamline operations, and overall make my job easier?

Join Avalara’s Jeff Carroll, GM of Avalara for Beverage Alcohol, and Paul Sanford, VP Product Management, as they discuss the intricacies of multi-tax calculation and walk you through the associated benefits of AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol.