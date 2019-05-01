Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. Proud to be one of the first partners available on the Shopify Tax Platform, Avalara has been providing tax calculation services for Shopify Plus users since 2015 and we’re pleased to now be able to serve all Shopify customers who choose to automate their tax compliance with us.

Avalara for Shopify is equipped to handle international tax calculation, including VAT, and will support international selling capabilities in the future.

We provide supplementary solutions for tax return preparation, filing, and seamless exemption certificate management, complementing our core tax calculation product, AvaTax.