Short-term rental (STR) platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo will need to make sure their listings in New Orleans are legally permitted under a new law passed unanimously by the City Council. The ordinance goes into effect in March 2025, after the city sets up an electronic system the platforms can use to verify permits.

Once the verification system is operational, platforms that facilitate STR booking and payment will need to verify that a listing has a city-issued STR permit before booking can take place. Under the law, platforms are also required to reverify listings on a regular basis and provide monthly reports to the city with information on all listings booked and proof of their eligibility. Platforms that don’t follow the rules could be fined $1,000 per illegal listing per day. Platforms are required to obtain their own permits from the city, and noncompliance could put the status of these in jeopardy.

The city already has technology to find illegal listings and can require platforms to delete them, but the administration has been criticized for lax enforcement of STR laws. The new verification system is designed to ensure noncompliant listings can’t be booked in the first place and won’t immediately reappear if taken down.