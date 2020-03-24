Louisiana vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette, the Pelican State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses. But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel and B&B stays, STR stays in Louisiana are subject to lodging taxes. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Louisiana lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions such as cities or counties may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your STR questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Louisiana tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

Lodging taxes are calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Louisiana? The sale of accommodations sold to transient guests is subject to lodging taxes in Louisiana. Who’s required to collect and file lodging taxes on short-term rentals in Louisiana? If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to Louisiana tax authorities. Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Louisiana rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative. Local short-term rental regulations STR operators in Louisiana should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering: Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your STR in Louisiana, you’re legally required to register with the Louisiana Department of Revenue. You can register online to receive a Sales Tax License and instructions on filing your lodging taxes. Depending on your jurisdiction, you may be required to register with your local tax authority and file local lodging tax returns in addition to state registration and filing.

Collecting lodging tax

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which lodging taxes apply to Louisiana short-term rentals? In Louisiana, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your short-term rental, depending on your location. These can include:

Tax name File and remit to State sales tax Louisiana Department of Revenue Stadium and Exposition District Room Occupancy Tax (Orleans and Jefferson parishes) Louisiana Department of Revenue Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Tax (Orleans Parish) Louisiana Department of Revenue Local sales and lodging taxes and fees Local tax authority



Tax rates Before you can begin collecting STR taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge to avoid compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Louisiana address.

What charges are taxable? In Louisiana, the entire sales price for transient accommodations is subject to lodging taxes. This includes charges such as cleaning fees, as well as service, facilitator, processing, delivery, and other similar fees and charges associated with the transaction even if those charges are separately stated.

What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects lodging taxes for me? In Louisiana, accommodation intermediaries such as Airbnb and Vrbo are considered “marketplace facilitators” and are required to collect and remit state and local lodging taxes for their listings. Operators are responsible for compliance if lodging taxes aren’t being collected for them.

Are guests ever exempt from lodging taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Louisiana. For example, guests who use the accommodations for permanent residency rather than transitory use are exempt from lodging taxes. In Louisiana, accommodations paid for by a federal, state, or local governmental agency are exempt from sales taxes.

Filing lodging tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Louisiana Department of Revenue. In Louisiana, you can file returns and pay the tax amount due online. The Louisiana Department of Revenue allows credit card payments, but you may be charged convenience fees for this type of payment.

When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. For filing with the Louisiana Department of Revenue, state sales tax due dates are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Quarterly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period