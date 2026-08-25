Short-term rentals (STRs) in El Paso, Texas, will be subject to lodging tax under a new ordinance approved by the City Council. The tax is paid by STR guests, but STR operators will collect the tax from guests and remit it to the city.

Key takeaways

El Paso is introducing a local lodging tax for short-term rentals. The city will begin collecting hotel occupancy tax (HOT) on STR stays no earlier than 90 days and no later than 180 days after the ordinance’s June 9 adoption.

The city will begin collecting hotel occupancy tax (HOT) on STR stays no earlier than 90 days and no later than 180 days after the ordinance’s June 9 adoption. STR operators will be responsible for local tax compliance. Operators must collect the city HOT from guests and file quarterly reports with the city.

Operators must collect the city HOT from guests and file quarterly reports with the city. Texas STRs may face both state and local lodging tax obligations. Operators must comply with Texas state HOT requirements.

Under the law, the city will start collecting HOT no earlier than 90 days and no later than 180 days after its June 9 adoption. STR operators will be responsible for filing quarterly reports with the city declaring receipts collected and occupancy taxes paid.

The new tax is expected to generate $3.5 million in tax revenue every year. According to state law, those funds may only be used to pay for tourism-related expenses, including:

Promoting tourism

Maintaining, improving, and expanding the convention center campus

Keeping up and providing debt service for Southwest University Park

Funding local artists and arts and cultural organizations and events

“We recognize that many short-term rental operators are local residents and small

business owners who have invested in their properties and are working to generate

additional income. At the same time, this gives the city an opportunity to capture visitor-generated revenue that can be reinvested directly into tourism, arts, events, and infrastructure — helping strengthen our economy while reducing pressure on all local taxpayers,” City Representative Art Fierro said.

El Paso is the only large Texas city that hasn’t collected HOT on STRs in the past 10 years. Cities that already levy lodging taxes on STRs include Houston, Austin, Galveston, and South Padre Island.

El Paso doesn’t have a specific STR ordinance, but El Paso STR operators and guests are required to observe property regulations, including nuisance laws. The city recently changed the zoning code to define STRs as “any residential use, including a single-family home, duplex, an accessory structure, or a unit in an apartment/multifamily residential building, mixed use residential building, or condominium building, or any portion thereof, used for lodging accommodations to occupants for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.” The change recognizes STRs as an officially allowed use.