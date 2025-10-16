Short-term rental (STR) operators in Austin, Texas, face new regulations under a city law that went into effect October 1, 2025. The changes were set in motion by the City Council in February and were finally approved in September after years of debate.

Austin defines STRs as the rental of a housing unit for periods of less than 30 consecutive days. The city requires STR operators to obtain a license for each STR. Licenses are valid for two years and may not be transferred, and operators are required to include a valid license number in ads or listings. STR operators are required to designate a local agent who can be contacted in case of emergencies and respond within two hours. Operators must also follow safety and nuisance rules.

The law requires STRs to be spaced at least 1,000 feet apart, with two STRs allowed per lot. The ordinance also restricts the density of short-term rentals in multifamily buildings within neighborhoods and establishes limits on the number of guests and noise levels. In 2023, a federal judge struck down part of Austin’s STR law banning unhosted STRs in residential areas. STRs are now allowed in all residential areas with a valid license.

The changes to the law also allow tenants to operate STRs with written permission from the property owner.

Violations are punishable by fines of up to $500, with each day of the violations considered a separate offense. The city may also revoke STR licenses for serious or multiple offenses.