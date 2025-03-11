Austin, Texas, will begin requiring short-term rental (STR) marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo to collect the city’s lodging tax when guests pay for STR stays. Marketplaces must begin collecting the tax starting April 1, 2025. Formerly, only individual STR operators were required to collect and remit the tax to the city.

The city’s hotel occupancy tax applies to stays in “any building or buildings in which the public may obtain sleeping accommodations for a cost of 2 dollars or more each day for a consecutive duration of 30 days or less.” The tax rate is 11%, comprised of a 9% occupancy tax and an additional 2% venue project tax, and the revenues must be spent by the city on tourism promotion. Those who collect the tax must file returns and pay it to the city quarterly.

The city collects about $7 million in taxes annually from STR operators, but that number is expected to increase drastically with marketplaces taking on that responsibility. Austin requires STR operators to obtain a license from the city. Currently, there are around 2,200 STR operators licensed within city limits, but data suggests that thousands more STRs are operating in Austin without a license. Marketplaces will be required to collect the lodging tax on their transactions whether or not STRs are licensed.