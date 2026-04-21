Officials in Houston, Texas, have begun enforcing the city’s short-term rental (STR) regulations, meaning STR operators can face fines for failing to register with the city. Illegal STRs can also be delisted from marketplaces such as Airbnb or Vrbo — although the city has asked these platforms to delay delisting nonregistered STRs until January 1, 2027.

The law defines an STR as a dwelling unit offering rentals of less than 30 consecutive days. Operators are required to pay a $275 fee every year to obtain a certificate of registration to operate or advertise an STR within city limits. Violating the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 per day and revocation of the registration certificate.

STR operators must also agree to:

Display an approved registration certificate and emergency contact information at a “conspicuous location” inside the STR’s front entrance.

Comply with regulations on noise, safety, and waste disposal.

Require a minimum of one night for rentals.

Submit proof of human trafficking awareness training.

STR operators aren’t allowed to advertise properties as event spaces.

The ordinance, passed in April 2025, was designed to address issues including disruptive parties and crime. Since the law went into effect January 1, 2026, at least seven people were shot at two separate parties at STRs and 228 formal complaints about STRs have been filed with the city.