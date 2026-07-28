For the first time, short-term rental (STR) operators in Salt Lake City, Utah, must obtain a license and follow other regulations according to a new STR ordinance. The law is designed to address concerns about housing availability and neighborhood nuisance issues as the number of STRs grows.

Key takeaways:

Salt Lake City now requires short-term rental licenses. Beginning July 1, 2026, operators must obtain a city license. Short-term rental owners must comply with other new rules. The ordinance includes a two-night minimum stay, a 200-night annual rental cap, and restrictions on STR density in larger multifamily buildings. Lodging tax compliance is still required. Hosts must understand when marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo collect taxes on their behalf and when they’re responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting Utah lodging taxes themselves.

Under the law, STR operators are required to apply for a license to rent their home for periods of less than 30 days. The license costs $198, plus a per-unit fee of $342. Licenses aren’t transferrable, and only one license is allowed per property. Operators must include city-issued license numbers in advertisements or listings.

STR operators must also:

Provide contact information for a person located in Salt Lake County who can be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to complaints. That person must arrive at the STR within two hours in case of emergency.

Post a city-provided notice inside the STR.

Comply with occupancy limits and safety, noise, garbage, and nuisance rules.

Agree to allow property inspections.

Provide at least one off-street parking spot for STR guests.

Other rules include:

Guests must stay a minimum of two nights, a provision designed to prevent STRs being used for large parties that can disrupt neighborhoods.

STRs can be rent out a maximum of 200 nights per year to prevent residential units from being used as full-time hotels.

In buildings with more than 10 units, STRs are limited to a maximum of 10% of the units.

Homeowners associations must approve STR operation for member properties.

Unlicensed STRs can be fined up to $1,000 every seven days. The city will not issue or renew licenses for properties involved in an unresolved or active nuisance citation. Licensed STRs violating regulations three times within a year can have their license suspended, and the city can revoke a license for properties with three consecutive suspensions.

STRs are generally prohibited in residential areas, but are allowed in several mixed-used zones, including downtown, Central City, the Granary, and major arterials and transit corridors.

The ordinance went into effect July 1, 2026, although the Salt Lake City Council is studying possible amendments.