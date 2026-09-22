Clark County, Nevada, has revised its short-term rental (STR) regulations, the latest move in an ongoing regulation saga between the state, county, and STR marketplaces and operators.

Key takeaways:

Clark County is shifting more compliance responsibility to STR marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Marketplaces must verify licenses before facilitating payment, deactivate rentals the county identifies as improperly licensed, and include key licensing and occupancy information on listings.

Marketplaces face new reporting and recordkeeping requirements. Platforms must keep individual rental records for at least three years and submit aggregate data to the county quarterly.

Lodging tax obligations remain in place. Marketplaces must collect lodging taxes from STRs listed on their platforms, while operators who don't use a marketplace remain responsible for collecting and remitting taxes.

The changes, which went into effect September 2, are aimed at “accommodations facilitators” such as Airbnb and Vrbo rather than operators. Previously, marketplaces were required to verify that STRs had a county business license before they were listed on a marketplace. Going forward, marketplaces must only verify licensing before a rental is paid for. Marketplaces aren’t allowed to process payments for unlicensed rentals.

The new ordinance also requires marketplaces to deactivate listings within five business days if the county notifies them that an STR isn’t properly licensed. Deactivation means the marketplace can no longer accept or facilitate payment for the rental but doesn’t necessarily require the listing itself to be removed.

Marketplaces must also include the county STR license number, state business license number and maximum occupancy limitation for STR listings they create.

Under the new rules, STR marketplaces no longer have to submit data about each individual rental transaction to the county every month, but they are required to keep records for at least three years, including:

STR license number

Property address

Name and address of the person who listed the STR

Dates of occupancy

Rent collected

Lodging tax collected

Marketplaces must provide this information to the county upon request. However, marketplaces are required to submit aggregate information about their rentals, including data such as the number of bookings, listings, owners and lessees, the average number of bookings per listing and year-to-date revenue. These reports must now be submitted quarterly rather than monthly.

Marketplaces can be fined $500 for a first violation of the rules and $1,000 for subsequent violations.