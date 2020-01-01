Nevada vacation rental tax guide
Airbnb and Vrbo have changed the way vacationers travel. More and more guests are choosing to rent private homes rather than book hotels. With a bounty of popular destinations including Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe, the Silver State offers prospective short-term rental hosts the opportunity to bring in extra income and meet new people.
But new income opportunities bring new tax implications. While Nevada does not have a statewide tax on accommodations, short-term rentals in Nevada may be subject to city or county taxes. Tax authorities require short-term vacation rental hosts to collect applicable short-term rental taxes from their guests and remit them to the proper authorities.
Failure to comply with tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. These may not catch up with vacation rental operators in the short term, but the sharing economy is under increased scrutiny so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you.
Avalara MyLodgeTax has put together this guide to help you comply with Nevada short-term rental tax laws. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool.
No short-term vacation rental tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Nevada tax laws.
Short-term rental tax basics
When you start operating a short-term rental, while you might not have experience with lodging taxes, you’re probably familiar with income tax. It’s important to understand the difference between the two.
Income tax is reported and paid annually to the federal government and many state governments on “taxable” income, which is income after allowed expense deductions. You pay this tax directly to the government.
Lodging tax on a short-term rental is a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay that’s added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but you’re responsible for collecting the tax and paying it to the proper tax authority.
What's the definition of “short-term rental” in Nevada?
For tax purposes, short-term rentals in Nevada are defined as stays of 30 days or fewer.
Who's required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Nevada?
If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting applicable short-term rental taxes to city and/or county authorities.
Location is key to compliance
The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for short-term rental tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates.
Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Nevada rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.
It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.
Registering with tax authorities
Since Nevada does not have a statewide tax on accommodations, you don’t need to register with the Nevada Department of Taxation as a short-term rental operator. However, you may be required to register with city and/or county tax authorities.
Do I need to form an LLC?
In Nevada, you don't need to form an LLC to register with tax authorities.
Local short-term rental regulations
Short-term rental operators in Nevada should be aware of local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:
- Legality
- Permits, licenses, and registration
- Zoning
- Advertising
- Neighborhood notification
- Building and housing standards
Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.
Collecting short-term rental tax
Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you're ready to start collecting rental tax, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.
Which taxes apply to Nevada short-term rentals?
In Nevada, short-term rentals may be subject to city or county lodging taxes, depending on the jurisdiction.
|Tax name
|Filed and remitted to
|Local lodging tax
|Local tax authority
Tax rates
Before you can begin collecting short-term rental taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge. Rates can and do change frequently, so it’s critical to make sure you have the latest rate to avoid over- or undercharging your guests and running into compliance issues.
Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Nevada address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, required registrations, frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.
What charges are taxable?
Generally, anything that the host requires the guest to pay in order to use the accommodations is considered part of a taxable rental fee. This includes items such as cleaning fees, pet fees, rollaway bed fees, extra person fees, etc. Check with your local tax authority for rules that apply to your rental.
What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects taxes for me?
Before collecting any short-term rental taxes from your guests, you need to be aware of whether any taxes have already been collected for you. Some vacation rental marketplaces collect Nevada short-term rental taxes for you when the listing is booked. If taxes aren’t being collected for you, you’re responsible for collecting and remitting them to state tax authorities.
Check with your marketplace for the latest information on which taxes they’re collecting on your behalf.
Are guests ever exempt from taxes?
There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Nevada. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term will be exempt from short-term lodging taxes. Check with your local tax authority for other exemptions that apply to your rental.
Filing short-term rental tax returns
After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the local tax jurisdictions. In order to file, you’ll need to enter information on how much you charged for your rentals. You’ll also need to pay the tax amount due.
Take the time to double-check your returns prior to submitting. Simple mistakes such as typos, missing signatures, and incorrect tax information can lead to unwanted delays.
When do I need to file my returns?
You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. Contact your local tax authority if you have any questions.
I didn’t rent my property during this filing period. Am I still required to file a tax return for my short-term rental?
You may be required to file returns each assigned filing period, regardless of whether there was any short-term rental income or any short-term rental taxes were collected. Such returns are commonly known as “zero dollar returns.” Make sure you understand the policy in your tax jurisdiction.
Are there penalties for filing taxes late?
Whether you choose to offer short-term rentals through a marketplace like Airbnb or Vrbo or directly to guests, you open the door to tax liability at the state and local level. As tax revenue is a major source of local funding, tax authorities are becoming more aggressive in their efforts to identify individuals and businesses not in compliance with tax laws. Failure to register with tax authorities and file short-term rental tax returns in Nevada on time may result in late fees, interest payments, and in extreme cases, legal action.
I've been offering short-term rentals without collecting lodging tax. What options do I have?
If you’re already operating a short-term rental but you’re not collecting short-term rental taxes, you may be in violation of local tax laws. Take the time to review your legal responsibility (with a tax professional, if necessary) and understand the risk of continuing to not collect tax.
Short-term rental hosts in Nevada may be able to take advantage of a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA). A VDA offers an opportunity for hosts to proactively disclose prior period tax liabilities in accordance with a binding agreement with the tax authority. VDAs are offered to encourage cooperation with state tax laws and may result in some or all penalty and interest payments being waived.
Are there options for outsourcing lodging tax filing?
Yes. Numerous short-term rental hosts in Nevada file several state and local lodging tax returns every year. For many, filing solutions such as MyLodgeTax can relieve this burden.