Nevada vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe, the Silver State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses.

But these opportunities come with tax obligations. While Nevada doesn’t have a statewide tax on accommodations, STRs in Nevada may be subject to city or county lodging taxes. Failure to comply with tax laws can result in fines and penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you.

Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Nevada lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions such as cities or counties may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool.

No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your lodging tax questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Nevada tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

Lodging tax is calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Nevada?

STRs in Nevada are defined by each local jurisdiction.

Who’s required to collect and file lodging taxes on short-term rentals in Nevada?

If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling in a jurisdiction that levies lodging tax, you may be responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting applicable lodging taxes to city and/or county authorities.

Location is key to compliance

The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates.

Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Nevada rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Local short-term rental regulations

STR operators in Nevada should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards

Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with tax authorities

Since Nevada doesn’t have a statewide tax on accommodations, you don’t need to register with the Nevada Department of Taxation as an STR operator. However, you may be required to register with city and/or county tax authorities.

Collecting lodging tax

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to Nevada short-term rentals?

In Nevada, STRs may be subject to city or county lodging taxes, depending on the jurisdiction.